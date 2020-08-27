Jason Industries' Bankruptcy Restructuring Plan Approved

The Milwaukee-based owner of Osborn and Milsco brands expects to emerge in the coming days, bolstered by $250 million in deleveraging.

Aug 27th, 2020
Jason Industries
Jason Industriesa

MILWAUKEE — Jason Industries, Inc. announced Wednesday that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York has confirmed the company’s plan of reorganization, clearing the way for Jason to successfully complete its Chapter 11 financial restructuring and emerge in the coming days.

Upon emergence, Jason will be a private company backed by the strong ownership of its existing senior secured lenders, including Monomoy Capital Partners and Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC, each of whom will appoint representatives to serve on the new board of directors. The company will reduce its debt by approximately $250 million, ensuring that Jason, and its businesses Osborn and Milsco, will have greater financial flexibility to support ongoing operations and pursue its strategic plan for the benefit of its employees, customers and business partners. As part of the new capital structure and ensuring that the company has sufficient liquidly upon exit from Chapter 11, Jason will enter into a $30 million ABL credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association. Pursuant to the Plan, the Company’s common and preferred stock will be cancelled, and holders thereof will not receive any recovery.

“We are thankful to our many stakeholders, including our creditors, customers, employees, and vendors for their ongoing support,” stated Brian Kobylinski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The confidence our stakeholders maintain in Jason’s long-term value creation opportunities enabled us to reach this milestone in an expedited timeframe.”

Mr. Kobylinski continued, “We look forward to emerging from restructuring as a financially stronger company, which will enable us to capture the full benefits of the operational improvements, cost reductions and growth initiatives implemented prior to the COVID-19 global pandemic.”

Dan Collin, Monomoy Co-CEO and incoming Chairman of Jason’s Board also stated, “We’re very pleased with the outcome of the Company’s reorganization, and we look forward to working with management to ensure that both Osborn and Milsco have the necessary financial and operational resources to deliver profitable growth for years to come.”

Additional information about Jason’s restructuring is available via the Company’s restructuring website, https://dm.epiq11.com/case/jason/info.

Moelis & Company LLC, is acting as financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal counsel, and AlixPartners, LLP is acting as restructuring advisor to the Company in connection with the restructuring. Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. is acting as financial and restructuring advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is acting as legal counsel to the First Lien Ad Hoc Group.

