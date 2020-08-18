Material Handling Supplier Diversified Product Development Breaks Ground on New HQ

DPP is the marketer of the LineWise, LiftWise and DesignWise brands.

Aug 18th, 2020
Diversified Groundbreaking
Diversified Product Development

WACO, TX — Diversified Product Development, marketer of the LineWise, LiftWise and DesignWise brands, has broken ground on a new headquarters and production facility in Waco, Texas. The 60,000-square-foot building, which is scheduled for completion in January 2021, will replace the company’s current facility in Waco.

Diversified Product DevelopmentDiversified currently employs approximately 60 people, including engineers, designers, sales and support staff, with plans to hire additional workers after moving into the new facility.

"Each of our divisions has experienced steady growth over the years, and this new facility will better meet our needs,” said Ray Fritel, president of Diversified. "Plus, it opens up exciting new opportunities for our company."

Diversified’s LineWise division designs, engineers and manufactures a full line of utility products, including line lifters, insulated work platforms, phase lifters, transmission temporary conductor supports and more. LiftWise is the material handling division, offering a wide range of products for material handling in assembly, welding and equipment servicing, as well as other various lifting solutions. DesignWise is the newest brand, but oldest and original division of Diversified, that offers a breadth of services to clients including exploring new markets and products; redesigning or modernizing existing products; improving ergonomics; increasing maintenance efficiency; and making products faster and more profitable. 

For more information, contact Diversified Product Development, 1001 Webster Avenue, Waco, Texas 76706, phone 254-757-1177, fax 254-757-1188, or visit the website at www.diversifiedproduct.com.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Amazon Sdfsf
Amazon Expects to Physically Grow 50% This Year
Most of that expansion of network square footage — fulfillment centers, officers, grocery stores and other properties — will happen in late Q3 and Q4.
Aug 5th, 2020
Optimas
Optimas Solutions Rolls Out New Fastener Market Managing Strategy
The distributor's new strategy is based on greater customer intimacy, service innovation, a new sourcing approach, advanced manufacturing and faster quote-to-order.
Aug 5th, 2020
Https Corporate homedepot com Sites Default Files Image Gallery 4 %20 Our%20 Associates 0
Home Depot to Open 3 Georgia DCs in Next 18 Months
The expansion will support growing demand for flexible delivery and pick-up options for Pro and DIY customers.
Aug 4th, 2020
OneSource Distributors&apos; new 200,000-square-foot distribution center and office in Fullerton, CA.
Sonepar OneSource Relocates Southern Calif. DC
Electrical and industrial automation distributor OneSource Distributors has moved its central DC in Orange County to a larger facility in Fullerton, CA.
Aug 4th, 2020
Kennametal Ww 5e398dff9d729
Kennametal Closing TN Plant, Combines Business Segments
It's the sixth factory closure for Kennametal since July 2019, which began major cost cuts even before the pandemic arrived.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Asgad
Distribution International Launches CustomerConnect Self-Service Portal
The new website and digital platform enable customers to easily search and request quotes for more than 27,000 products.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Emo2013 Heller H2000 Machining Example1 01
Heller Machine Tools, Dynamic Machine Inks Distribution Deal
The supplier-distributor agreement introduces Heller's machines to new markets and business sectors.
Jul 29th, 2020
Allied Motion Sdfa
Allied Motion Reorganizes Leadership Structure
The motion control products maker announced leaders of three re-aligned business units set to improve operating efficiencies and expand growth opportunities.
Jul 28th, 2020
Map
McMaster-Carr Planning Major HQ Expansion
It includes a 460,000-square-foot warehouse expansion that calls for a 66-foot-high roof.
Jul 23rd, 2020
In this Monday, May 11, 2020 file photo, a man wearing a mask walks through the Tesla plant parking lot in Fremont, Calif. On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the electric car maker announced it has picked the Austin, Texas, area as the site for its largest auto assembly plant employing at least 5,000 workers.
Tesla Tabs Texas for Massive Gigafactory
The plant will span more than four million square feet.
Jul 23rd, 2020
Pressrelease Original 473236 1594071285
Pump Solutions Provider Houston International Equipment Expanding in TX, Names USA President
Serving Latin America and the Caribbean since 1987, HIE will open new locations in Texas to serve the natural gas market.
Jul 21st, 2020
Dakota Supply Groupa
Dakota Supply Group Opening New Montana Branch
The Great Falls, MT branch will add to the company's current 34 locations across five states.
Jul 14th, 2020