Pump Solutions Provider Houston International Equipment Expanding in TX, Names USA President

Serving Latin America and the Caribbean since 1987, HIE will open new locations in Texas to serve the natural gas market.

Jul 21st, 2020
Mike Hockett
Industrial and chemical injection pump solutions provider Houston International Equipment announced earlier this month that is expanding in Texas to complement its base in Houston and locations in South America.

Screen Shot 2020 07 06 At 3 54 04 PmAccommodating anticipated growth in the natural gas sector, HIE said it will open and operate strategic locations in Texas. Along with its Houston headquarters, the company has sales offices in Ecuador, Columbia and Peru.

“The decision to expand our presence into the USA was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” said Daniel Rangel, President & Chief Executive Officer. “The area is rich with diverse talent, and leading data sources indicate an upward momentum that will lead to the industry’s next boon. We have the opportunity to further expand in service and engineered solutions, as well as increase our ability to service current and future markets.”

Along with the Texas expansion, HIE announced July 17 that it has named Jeff Roach as president of USA operations.

Roach has more than 20 years of senior management experience, including nearly a decade in chemical injection and production equipment. Roach was most recently global director of sales for Dresser Natural Gas Solutions. Prior to that, Roach served as vice president of business development for ENGlobal Engineering, president of the Oil & Gas Division for Galenfeha and president of Ark-La-Tex Injection Services, Inc.

RoachRoach“Jeff is the right leader for HIE’s expansion,” Rangel said. “Jeff’s extensive chemical injection background and business development skills should help HIE strengthen partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our domestic sales presence. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus HIE in the appropriate markets that will deliver market share gain and a strong ROI.”

“I am very excited to be joining the HIE team,” Roach said. “I believe HIE has a great business model and a talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the changing natural gas production environment. As the industry evolves through restructuring, consolidation and technology migrations, I believe HIE is in a position to provide a cost-effective suite of equipment and services to help companies efficiently manage their production assets and maximize their budgets.”

Houston International Equipment has been a solutions provider to the energy markets of Latin America and the Caribbean since 1987. The company is an authorized distributor of product brands for applications that include Reverse osmosis water Treatment, water injection pumps, reciprocating pumps, chemical injection pumps and pump repair services, along with other energy production and process solutions.

