Wolseley Industrial Inks Valve Distribution Deal With Union Tech

NEWPORT NEWS, VA — Wolseley Industrial Group, a division of Ferguson Enterprises, and Union Tech have signed an agreement for the exclusive distribution of Union Tech’s severe-service metal-seated ball valves (MSBV) and rising-stem ball valves (RSBV) throughout the Western US.

The MSBV products include:

Z1 Unibody Power Valve – One-piece metal-seated ball valve engineered for clean steam severe-service (high-pressure, high-temperature) environments, including power generation and critical on/off applications

Z2 Two-Piece Isolation Valve – Two-piece metal-seated ball valve engineered for severe-service environments for use in customized and critical applications, including chemical/petro-chemical, refining, power, and mining processes

Z3 Power Valve System – Consists of a modified Z1 valve and a pair of end connections and enables inline replaceability, which eliminates the need to cut-out existing and weld-in replacement valves, while retaining all features of the Z1 Unibody Power Valve

The RSBV products include:

Z4 Rising Stem Ball Valve – Employs a “tilt-and-turn” design enabling frequent cycling, zero leakage, and low torque operation. The valve is engineered for high performance applications requiring frequent cycling with positive shutoff, such as molecular sieve systems for switching service, and gas transmission

Union Tech is a manufacturer of severe-service MSBV, RSBV and valve components. Union Tech is headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing and distribution facilities located worldwide.

Wolseley Industrial Group is headquartered in Newport News, VA and is a distributor of industrial pipe, valves and fittings, maintenance, repair and operations products and industrial services to the North American industrial market. Wolseley Industrial Group was No. 14 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List.