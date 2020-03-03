Turtle & Hughes Enters Electric Vehicle Market, Partners With ChargePoint

Electrical and industrial products distributor Turtle & Hughes — No. 25 on Industrial Distribution's Big 50 List — announced its entrance into the electric vehicle (EV) market in late February in the form of a distribution partnership with EV charging station provider ChargePoint.

“We are committed to encourage and support sustainable solutions in all of our supplier relationships that will change our world for the better,” explained Jayne Millard, chairman and co-CEO of Turtle & Hughes. "ChargePoint has made a commitment to deploy 2.5 million charging spots by 2025. As we help them grow their network and power this new wave of transportation, we are doing our part to accelerate the future of electric mobility. More options to charge while on the road will make it easier for drivers to choose, clean-powered vehicles."

Turtle & Hughes said national distribution partnership with the world's leading provider of charging stations will offer competitive pricing, and charger and service bundles exclusive to ChargePoint distributor partners. Turtle & Hughes specialists also offer value-added services with the ChargePoint partnership, including technical expertise, and design, installation and rebate assistance.