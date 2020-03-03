PVF Distributor The Macomb Group Opens Lexington, KY Branch

The Lexington operation will facilitate Macomb's expansion deeper into Kentucky.

Mike Hockett
Mar 3rd, 2020
Macomb

Sterling Heights, MI-based pipes, valves and fittings products distributor The Macomb Group announced Tuesday that it has opened a new branch in Lexington, KY.

The branch is located at 2071 Enterprise Circle, Lexington, KY 40510, and its phone number is 859-407-4150. 

MacombThe Macomb Group said the Lexington operation will facilitate further expansion deeper into Kentucky, and is managed by central Kentucky sales manager Mike Marquardt. The company said that after joining The Macomb Group in 2017, Marquardt spent the last couple years building a loyal customer base in the Lexington marketplace supported by company branches in Jeffersonville, IN, Cincinnati, OH, and Carrollton, KY.

"Lexington and the surrounding areas provide an attractive base of traditional commercial and industrial businesses for whom The Macomb Group has a rich history of serving," Marquardt said.

Macomb executive vice president Keith Schatko added, “Our newest branch in Lexington, as well as our recently announced acquisition in Richburg, SC, demonstrate our commitment to growing with our customers and responding to their needs. We continue to look for talented people, attractive geographies and successful distributors to add to our growing organization.”

The Lexington news comes just under two months since The Macomb Group announced the acquisition of Smith Metal & Supply, a fellow distributor of PVF products that does business as Richburg Supply Company and is based in Richburg, SC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1977, The Macomb Group now has 19 service branches in seven states including Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Macomb Group serves a diverse mix of end markets, including automotive, food and beverage, general manufacturing, hospitals, schools, power plants, and general industry.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Fortive Logosdfg
Fortive Announces New Industrial Company
Led by former Columbus McKinnon CEO Mark Morelli, Vontier's portfolio includes professional tool brands Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Matco Tools and Teletrac Navman.
Jan 20th, 2020
Sandvik Walter
Sandvik May Close Germany Walter Plant
If closed, production at Walter's Frankfurt plant would be transferred to other units within Sandvik Machining Solutions.
Jan 20th, 2020
Timken Sd
Timken Renovates AL Gear Repair Facility
The project includes an isolated assembly bay, the addition of a retractable paint booth and a large industrial parts washer.
Jan 17th, 2020
Untitleda
Valve Supplier DeZURIK Opens New Facility
Opened Jan. 6 in Leduc, Alberta, the new 15,000-square-foot facility is a rapid fulfillment and service center for the Sartell, MN-based valve maker.
Jan 13th, 2020
Kennametal Logo
Kennametal Gives Restructuring Update
The metalworking products supplier has completed closures of its plants in Lichtenau, Germany and Irwin, PA, and has decided to downsize its Essen, Germany plant instead of closing it.
Jan 8th, 2020
City Electric 2
City Electric Supply Opens 500th US Store
CES has added 400 US stores in just under 20 years.
Jan 7th, 2020
DieHard
Sears Sells DieHard
Sears will still be able to sell DieHard goods in its stores.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Mke Tool
Milwaukee Tool Investing $100M in WI
Expanding in the Milwaukee and Madison metro areas, the investment will create a combined 870 new jobs by 2025.
Dec 18th, 2019
L
JGB Enterprises Relocating St. Louis Branch
JGB is leasing 50,000 square feet of space in a newer business park, dwarfing its nearby location there.
Dec 16th, 2019
Ingersoll Trane
Ingersoll Rand Introduces Future Climate Company
The new company is the result of the combination of IR's separated Industrial Segment and Gardner Denver, of which the remaining IR assets will become Trane Technologies.
Dec 11th, 2019
Maxresdefault
Platte River Equity Invests in GME Supply Co.
Headquartered in Columbia, MO, GME is a distributor of fall protection, safety equipment and related gear for at-height workers.
Dec 3rd, 2019
Cummins I S Tocke
Cummins Cutting 2,000 Jobs in 2020
The engine and power generation equipment maker cited faster-than-expected demand slowdown making the cuts necessary.
Nov 26th, 2019
Continental 1
Continental Restructuring Includes Closing VA Hydraulics Plant, 5K Jobs Cut
The auto parts supplier confirmed it will close five plants total by 2028 and will end its business in hydraulic components for gasoline and diesel engines.
Nov 21st, 2019
Jan San Micrositeaa
Makita Expands into Jan/San Industry
With an expanding product offering for janitorial and sanitation use, Makita launches a new microsite delivering product information, video and more.
Nov 19th, 2019