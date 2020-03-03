PVF Distributor The Macomb Group Opens Lexington, KY Branch

Sterling Heights, MI-based pipes, valves and fittings products distributor The Macomb Group announced Tuesday that it has opened a new branch in Lexington, KY.

The branch is located at 2071 Enterprise Circle, Lexington, KY 40510, and its phone number is 859-407-4150.

The Macomb Group said the Lexington operation will facilitate further expansion deeper into Kentucky, and is managed by central Kentucky sales manager Mike Marquardt. The company said that after joining The Macomb Group in 2017, Marquardt spent the last couple years building a loyal customer base in the Lexington marketplace supported by company branches in Jeffersonville, IN, Cincinnati, OH, and Carrollton, KY.

"Lexington and the surrounding areas provide an attractive base of traditional commercial and industrial businesses for whom The Macomb Group has a rich history of serving," Marquardt said.

Macomb executive vice president Keith Schatko added, “Our newest branch in Lexington, as well as our recently announced acquisition in Richburg, SC, demonstrate our commitment to growing with our customers and responding to their needs. We continue to look for talented people, attractive geographies and successful distributors to add to our growing organization.”

The Lexington news comes just under two months since The Macomb Group announced the acquisition of Smith Metal & Supply, a fellow distributor of PVF products that does business as Richburg Supply Company and is based in Richburg, SC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1977, The Macomb Group now has 19 service branches in seven states including Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Macomb Group serves a diverse mix of end markets, including automotive, food and beverage, general manufacturing, hospitals, schools, power plants, and general industry.