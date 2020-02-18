SW Safety Continues Rebrand With New Website Launch

UNION SAFETY, CA – SW Safety, a manufacturer of premium performance hand protection, announced Tuesday they have pressed command-S for the final time and gone live with a new www.swsafety.com website. The new site, designed from the ground-up, is one of the final steps of implementing the company’s brand refresh that was enthusiastically received at the NSC Show last year.

Belle Chou, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very excited to see how our brand refresh has come to life on the new website. For so long we have been focused on our manufacturing excellence, technologies and customers. It is rewarding to step back now and show the world the results of the hard work our people have done over the years.”

In addition to implementing the new SW branding, the website features:

all new content that clearly tells the SW story and perspective on hand protection

easy-to-use product pages with clear features and end user-focused benefits

SW technologies explained in straightforward language with links to specific products

“We did our best to streamline the site while still trying to educate about our products,” said Laura Proctor, SW vice president of marketing. “Products in the personal safety space can get complex to market. We challenged ourselves to break down the information to the elements that would truly benefit our customers and answer their most pressing questions.”

Bob Gaither, SW chief commercial officer, added: “The new website just went live, and we are now looking at it as the solid foundation for us to continually enhance our digital presence and inform our audiences across multiple sectors."

For more information on SW Safety, call +1 510.429.8692 or visit www.SWSafety.com.

Through its global offices, SW Safety specializes in the manufacturing, R&D and implementation of hand health technologies to provide premium hand protection products that enhance worker performance.