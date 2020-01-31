Winsupply Opens Waterworks Distributor in Quad Cities

The location serves waterworks and utilities contractors in the Quad Cities, including eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois.

Winsupply
Jan 31st, 2020
Winwater

DAYTON, OH — Plumbing and industrial distributor Winsupply Inc. has opened Quad Cities Winwater, serving waterworks and utilities contractors in the Quad Cities including eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois.

Christopher Burgmeier is the president of Quad Cities Winwater. A resident in the area over the past 14 years, Burgmeier has been in the waterworks and utilities industry since 2002. Most recently he was in sales at Lincoln Winwater, a Winsupply company in Nebraska. Before joining Winsupply, he was territory manager for A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. based in Dubuque, IA.

“In addition to his deep knowledge in the waterworks industry, Chris has the entrepreneurial spirit we look for in individuals to lead his own company,” said Rob Ferguson, president of Winsupply Local Company Group.

“I’ve learned many things during my 17 years in the waterworks industry,” said Burgmeier. “One of the most important things is the customer is the boss. I want to develop a partnership with our customers and help them grow their business and be successful.”

The Quad Cities Winwater location has been operating as part of Lincoln Winwater, whose president is Eric Leatherman, for the past year. The location is now a separate company with Winsupply Inc. as majority owner and Burgmeier as minority owner.

In the Winsupply co-ownership business model, Winsupply Inc. has majority equity in each of its locations, while the local company presidents and sometimes employees own substantial equity. With this model, local company presidents have the autonomy and flexibility to decide how best to meet the needs of the customers in their markets. They also share uncapped financial rewards and risks of ownership.

Winsupply Inc. provides the local company locations purchasing power, distribution, and other support services such as business consulting, accounting, payroll, IT and marketing.

Winsupply was No. 7 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List, with $3.66 billion in 2018 sales.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kennametal Logo
Kennametal Gives Restructuring Update
The metalworking products supplier has completed closures of its plants in Lichtenau, Germany and Irwin, PA, and has decided to downsize its Essen, Germany plant instead of closing it.
Jan 8th, 2020
City Electric 2
City Electric Supply Opens 500th US Store
CES has added 400 US stores in just under 20 years.
Jan 7th, 2020
DieHard
Sears Sells DieHard
Sears will still be able to sell DieHard goods in its stores.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Mke Tool
Milwaukee Tool Investing $100M in WI
Expanding in the Milwaukee and Madison metro areas, the investment will create a combined 870 new jobs by 2025.
Dec 18th, 2019
L
JGB Enterprises Relocating St. Louis Branch
JGB is leasing 50,000 square feet of space in a newer business park, dwarfing its nearby location there.
Dec 16th, 2019
Ingersoll Trane
Ingersoll Rand Introduces Future Climate Company
The new company is the result of the combination of IR's separated Industrial Segment and Gardner Denver, of which the remaining IR assets will become Trane Technologies.
Dec 11th, 2019
Maxresdefault
Platte River Equity Invests in GME Supply Co.
Headquartered in Columbia, MO, GME is a distributor of fall protection, safety equipment and related gear for at-height workers.
Dec 3rd, 2019
Cummins I S Tocke
Cummins Cutting 2,000 Jobs in 2020
The engine and power generation equipment maker cited faster-than-expected demand slowdown making the cuts necessary.
Nov 26th, 2019
Jan San Micrositeaa
Makita Expands into Jan/San Industry
With an expanding product offering for janitorial and sanitation use, Makita launches a new microsite delivering product information, video and more.
Nov 19th, 2019
Columbus Mc Kinnons
Columbus McKinnon to Close Ohio Plant as Q2 Sales Fall 4%
The company said it will be closing its Lisbon, OH factory and consolidating its operations into CM's facilities in Virginia and North Carolina.
Nov 7th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 30-11
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the second part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 30 through 11.
Nov 6th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the first part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50 through 31.
Nov 5th, 2019
Martin+supply+logo Edit
Martin Supply Sells Townsend Door Hardware and Systems Division
Martin said the sale will allow it to focus on its primary strategy of industrial, safety, fasteners and integrated supply.
Nov 4th, 2019
3
Fastenal Gives Sneak Peak of New Large Winona Office
When completed, the new space is expected to support 400 to 600 Fastenal employees.
Nov 1st, 2019