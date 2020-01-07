City Electric Supply Opens 500th Store in US

The eighth-largest electrical wholesale distributor in the Unites States celebrates a milestone. City Electric Supply, headquartered in Dallas, TX, announces the opening of its 500th US branch location, coming in La Porte, IN. CES has been paving the way through many towns across the country since opening the first branch in the US in 1983. In the year 2000, CES had 100 stores nationwide, and in just under 20 years the wholesale distributor was able to add 400 more. The latest branch opening is a milestone for the company’s aggressive growth initiative.

“My grandfather, Tom Mackie, opened the first CES branch in the United States in 1983. And being the hard-working, enterprising man that he was, he opened the 10th US branch just one year later,” said CES President & CEO Thomas Hartland-Mackie. “So it is both thrilling and humbling to have reached this significant milestone of 500 branch locations. I know my grandfather would have been so proud to see this day come, and I am grateful to the whole City Electric Supply team for helping us to continue his legacy.”

Hartland-Mackie credits the huge feat to the support, dedication and entrepreneurial of the CES local teams.

“It’s your hard work and commitment to best-in-class customer service, that helps us to continue thriving and growing,” said Hartland-Mackie. “As our goal is to continue to open between 25 to 40 new branch locations each year, we are excited to continue onward with you to our next 500 branch locations.”

CES is on the path to reaching another milestone internationally as it nears the opening of its 1000th store worldwide.

Today, CES employs more than 3,000 people across the US.