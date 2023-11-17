Sellars CEO Named to Wisconsin 'Titan 100'

He will be honored at a Milwaukee ceremony in January.

Sellars Absorbent Materials
Nov 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 18 35 Pm 646bce313144d 64c12c972fb11 6543e943b9615

MILWAUKEE — Tom Sellars, CEO of Sellars Absorbent Materials, has been named to the 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100, which recognizes the state’s top 100 CEOs and C-level executives who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision and passion.

Sellars is a family-owned, Milwaukee-based manufacturer of wipes, absorbents and towel and tissue products with 200 employees.

“As a forward-looking company, we are committed to our employees, our customers and the environment. It’s the right thing to do and it contributes to our ongoing growth and success,” Sellars said. “For our employees and customers, we follow the Golden Rule. For our products, we follow sustainable practices and are proud to say our wipes, absorbents and towels and tissues are made from recycled and renewable materials.” 

Sellars will be honored on Jan. 18 at an awards ceremony at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders who inspire the Wisconsin business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Wisconsin business community,” said Jaime Zawmon, president of Titan CEO.

