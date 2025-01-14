Henry Schein CEO to Receive NAW's Lifetime Achievement Award

Stanley Bergman will receive the award at the 2025 NAW Executive Summit Gala later this month.

National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors
Jan 14, 2025
Henry Schein Photo 02
Henry Schein Inc.

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors announced Monday that Stanley M. Bergman, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Henry Schein Inc., will receive the Dirk Van Dongen Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 NAW Executive Summit Gala on January 28 in Washington, D.C.

Named in honor of NAW’s long-serving and influential leader, the Dirk Van Dongen Lifetime Achievement Award pays tribute to individuals who have continually exemplified leadership, service, and engagement with NAW and the distribution community over many years.

“For over three decades, Stanley Bergman has been a guiding force in the distribution landscape, embodying the values of integrity, visionary leadership, and community engagement,” said Eric Hoplin, president and CEO of NAW. “We’re thrilled to recognize his longstanding commitment to our industry, and we applaud his relentless dedication to uplifting our profession on a global scale.”

Since 1989, Mr. Bergman has led Henry Schein Inc. as chairman and CEO, overseeing its growth into a Fortune 500 company and the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners. In addition to leading Henry Schein, Bergman serves as a governor of Global Health and Healthcare at the World Economic Forum, underscoring his commitment to shaping impactful health policies worldwide.

“I am deeply honored to receive on behalf of Team Schein the Dirk VanDongen Lifetime Achievement Award from NAW, which is dedicated to advancing the vital role of distribution,” said Bergman. “It has been my privilege to serve our customers alongside our extraordinary Team Schein Members. We’ve worked together to elevate distribution’s importance in expanding access to health care and fostering community well-being around the world. We look forward to continuing to do this essential work in the years ahead, and we thank Eric Hoplin and NAW for their partnership and this recognition.”

