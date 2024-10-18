PTDA Welcomes New Manufacturers, Associate Member

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association, the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control distribution channel, welcomes new manufacturer members ComInTec North America and UNIMEC North America and new associate member BearingBank Inc.

Manufacturers

Founded in 1967, ComInTec North America offers solutions through the design and manufacture of power transmission components, torque limiters, safety couplings, backlash free torque limiters, elastic couplings and much more. Its components play a vital role in the production of automatic machines and mechanical transmission machines.

UNIMEC North America was established in 1981 and is a global manufacturer of precision screw jacks, bevel gear reducers and mechanical speed modulators. The company has also designed unique tools and technologies from scratch to use to make its products. At least 80 percent of the components used in Unimec products are proprietary and fully manufactured in-house.

Associate