PTDA Welcomes New Manufacturers, Associate Member

ComInTec and UNIMEC have joined the trade group.

Power Transmission Distributors Association
Oct 18, 2024
ComInTec S.r.l.
ComInTec S.r.l.

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association, the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control distribution channel, welcomes new manufacturer members ComInTec North America and UNIMEC North America and new associate member BearingBank Inc.

Manufacturers

  • Founded in 1967, ComInTec North America offers solutions through the design and manufacture of power transmission components, torque limiters, safety couplings, backlash free torque limiters, elastic couplings and much more. Its components play a vital role in the production of automatic machines and mechanical transmission machines.
  • UNIMEC North America was established in 1981 and is a global manufacturer of precision screw jacks, bevel gear reducers and mechanical speed modulators. The company has also designed unique tools and technologies from scratch to use to make its products. At least 80 percent of the components used in Unimec products are proprietary and fully manufactured in-house.

Associate

  • BearingBank is an e-commerce marketplace specifically designed for Bearings and Power Transmission distributors to buy and sell industrial parts. Utilizing the industry’s largest database, BearingBank cross-references over 20 million SKUs, which transform members’ slow-moving inventory into profitable sales. As a fully automated platform, orders are processed in seconds, significantly increasing operational efficiency.
