PTDA Hosts Annual Canadian Conference

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association held its annual Canadian Conference in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 4-6.

Nearly 130 power transmission/motion control manufacturers and distributors doing business in Canada met to participate in networking and presentations aimed to expand opportunities for business growth.

“This conference featured the ‘who’s who’ of the Canadian PT/MC industry and provided attendees not only with excellent speaker and workshop sessions relevant to our industry, but also offered great networking opportunities in one convenient location,” said Craig Bobbie of PTM Industries Inc.

Over the course of two days, attendees:

Learned how to overcome common hiring challenges and manage job seeker expectations during the panel discussion, “Reimagine Your Hiring Strategies.”

Gained insight on how AI is changing the way businesses work and communicate, with insights into the opportunities and risks for marketing, sales and more, during the presentation, “Relentless Adaptation: Four Lessons to Thrive in Our AI Future.”

Participated in the interactive PTDA Foundation workshop, “Achieve Better Outcomes with Disruptive Problem-Solving” to understand barriers to hiring and discover innovative approaches for workforce success.

Heard the latest update and forecast for Canadian PT/MC markets from ITR Economics, helping them stay ahead of the curve and make informed strategic decisions in an evolving industry landscape.

DM-IDEX, the Distributor-Manufacturer Idea Exchange, is a highlight of the conference, allowing distributors and manufacturers to meet formally to discuss current business and strategize new avenues for sales growth.

“It's a fantastic opportunity to meet with your peers as well as manufacturer or distributor executives who you may not usually have the chance to talk with. All PT/MC distributors across Canada should participate,” said Lisa Greenwood of BDI Canada Inc.