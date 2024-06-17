Adhesive and Sealant Council Adds 15 Members

The new companies span raw materials suppliers, manufacturers and adhesive and sealant consultants.

Adhesive and Sealant Council
Jun 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 17 At 3 21 31 Pm
ASC

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC) welcomed 15 new members to its ranks since the start of the year. The new member companies represent diverse segments of the adhesive and sealant supply chain, including raw materials suppliers, manufacturers and affiliate technical adhesive and sealant consultants.“

“I’m excited to welcome these 15 great companies to the ASC community,” said Bill Allmond, ASC’s president. “Their diversity in size and product offerings further strengthens the networking and educational opportunity all members have by being involved. Their addition is part of the growing momentum for the association.

“Our continual year-over-year growth in membership demonstrates the valuable experience ASC is delivering for the adhesive and sealant industry. I urge all adhesive and sealant manufacturers, formulators, raw material suppliers, distributors, and product or service providers to visit www.ascouncil.org and learn how the Council can support your company’s growth, staying on top of emerging technologies, and advocating on behalf of the industry.”

New ASC members in 2024 include:

Excel Color Corp.
Supplier

HarperLove Adhesives Corp.
Manufacturer

Brenntag Specialties LLC
Supplier

Holland Colours Americas Inc.
Supplier

ExxonMobil Product Solutions
Supplier

Weiss USA LLC
Manufacturer

Isotec International Inc.
Manufacturer

Newson Gale
Supplier

Re Mixers Inc.
Supplier

EPS - Engineered Polymer Solutions
Supplier

Beacon Adhesives
Manufacturer

Bond It USA
Manufacturer

Logipack Inc.
Supplier

IPS Adhesives
Manufacturer

Oracle NetSuite
Affiliate

It is really exciting to see the engagement, participation and the industry “give back” that these companies are exhibiting by joining ASC. In my conversations with new members, their main “join reasons” include networking, creating new partnerships/relationships, and access to critical market research/trends, to help grow their business, and simply “to be part of” something larger. It is now our turn, to make sure our member companies are reaping their member benefits, and really seeing the true “value” and power behind ASC. We have a great lineup of various industry meetings for the remainder of this year: go to ascouncil.org/events to get engaged and have a seat at the table.
- Brian Peters, director, membership and industry programs, ASC

