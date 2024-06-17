Adhesive and Sealant Council Adds 15 Members

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC) welcomed 15 new members to its ranks since the start of the year. The new member companies represent diverse segments of the adhesive and sealant supply chain, including raw materials suppliers, manufacturers and affiliate technical adhesive and sealant consultants.“

“I’m excited to welcome these 15 great companies to the ASC community,” said Bill Allmond, ASC’s president. “Their diversity in size and product offerings further strengthens the networking and educational opportunity all members have by being involved. Their addition is part of the growing momentum for the association.

“Our continual year-over-year growth in membership demonstrates the valuable experience ASC is delivering for the adhesive and sealant industry. I urge all adhesive and sealant manufacturers, formulators, raw material suppliers, distributors, and product or service providers to visit www.ascouncil.org and learn how the Council can support your company’s growth, staying on top of emerging technologies, and advocating on behalf of the industry.”

New ASC members in 2024 include:

Excel Color Corp.

Supplier

HarperLove Adhesives Corp.

Manufacturer

Brenntag Specialties LLC

Supplier

Holland Colours Americas Inc.

Supplier

ExxonMobil Product Solutions

Supplier

Weiss USA LLC

Manufacturer

Isotec International Inc.

Manufacturer

Newson Gale

Supplier

Re Mixers Inc.

Supplier

EPS - Engineered Polymer Solutions

Supplier

Beacon Adhesives

Manufacturer

Bond It USA

Manufacturer

Logipack Inc.

Supplier

IPS Adhesives

Manufacturer

Oracle NetSuite

Affiliate