Evergreen Supply Network Names New Executive Director

Jen Miller most recently served as president of agricultural product manufacturer Behlen Country.

Evergreen Supply Network
Jun 3, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 08 10 At 2 44 22 Pm 64d53e26bdd30
Evergreen Supply Network

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — The Evergreen Supply Network board of directors has named Jen Miller as executive director of the organization, effective June 1. 

Miller has nearly 30 years of progressively more responsible leadership experiences in manufacturing. Most recently, Miller was president of Behlen Country, a manufacturer of farm and ranch products. Behlen Country is a business unit of Behlen Manufacturing, based in Columbus, Nebraska. Prior to being named president in 2014, Miller served as general manager of a custom fabrication unit of Behlen. 

Miller joined Behlen following high school graduation and worked her way up from a machine operator to president of the business unit over the course of 27 years with the company. Along the way, she earned an MBA from Bellevue University in Bellevue, Nebraska, in 2009. 

“Jen has a proven background in management and leadership,” said Jonathan Miller, chairman of Evergreen. “Evergreen members generally share several qualities that go beyond the basic criteria for joining the group. Most are family-owned and operated, with leaders deeply involved in all aspects of their businesses. Jen’s career at Behlen has instilled a similar set of ethics that are crucial for this role. I look forward to seeing her tenacity contribute to shaping the future of Evergreen.”

