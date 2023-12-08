PTDA Welcomes Four New Members

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association, the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control distribution channel, welcomes one distributor and three manufacturers to its membership.

Distributor

Top Industrial Service & Supply Inc. is an MRO supply distributor of power transmission products including conveyor belts, motors, ball and roller bearings, gearboxes/ gearmotors, v-belts and AC/DC motors and controls.

Manufacturers