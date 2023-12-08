PTDA Welcomes Four New Members

Groeneveld-BEKA
CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association, the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control distribution channel, welcomes one distributor and three manufacturers to its membership.
Distributor
- Top Industrial Service & Supply Inc. is an MRO supply distributor of power transmission products including conveyor belts, motors, ball and roller bearings, gearboxes/ gearmotors, v-belts and AC/DC motors and controls.
Manufacturers
- Pfannenberg USA is recognized as a leading global manufacturer of thermal management, liquid cooling and signaling technologies. In 1958, they invented the Filterfan, which continues to be recognized worldwide as a leading product to help manage the temperature in electrical enclosures.
- Groeneveld-BEKA Lubrications System by Timken is the world's second-largest producer of automatic lubrication systems, fluid management and safety support systems. Groeneveld-BEKA products improve equipment lifetime and reliability while reducing the total cost of ownership.
- Hutchinson Belt Drive Systems is a leading provider of rubber and thermoplastic elastomer products. They design and produce customized materials and connected solutions for the automotive, household appliance and industrial markets. Hutchinson, the inventor of the Poly V concept, is recognized worldwide as the expert in calculation-based recommendations for belt-driven power transmissions.