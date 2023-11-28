IDCO Adds Rubber & Gasket Co. of America

The Arkansas-based company operates 15 warehouses in seven states.

IDCO
Nov 28, 2023
Rga Corporate
RGA

MADISON, Ala. — IDCO, the premier cooperative for independent distributors serving the industrial community with hose, fittings, gaskets, rubber materials and related products, announced Rubber & Gasket Company of America as the newest member of its growing network.

RGA, a renowned leader in the distribution of industrial hose products, gaskets and sealing solutions, joins IDCO’s collaborative community, bringing with it a wealth of expertise and a commitment to quality and customer service. This new partnership aligns with IDCO's mission to foster a collaborative environment where members share expertise and benefit from the co-op’s network of industry experts.

By joining IDCO, RGA will have access to a broader range of products and services, enabling it to better meet the needs of its customers. Likewise, IDCO will benefit from RGA's extensive experience in the industry.

