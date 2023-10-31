AD Owner Members Achieve Record Sales Through 9 Months

Sales reached $57.6 billion, up 3% compared to last year.

AD
Oct 31, 2023
Ad Logo E 5e68ecf1b9dcc

WAYNE, Pa. – AD is reporting that owner member sales through nine months of 2023 reached a new record of $57.6 billion, an increase of 3% across 14 divisions and three countries.

Eighty new companies joined the group through the first nine months of the year, half of which came via acquisition by existing members; the balance came from other groups on their own. Thirty-five of AD’s existing 866 members were sold to outside entities.

Owner member same-store sales grew 6% through the first nine months of 2023. By country, same-store sales in the U.S. were up 7%, while same-store for Canada and Mexico were up 6% and 1%, respectively. The AD divisions with the highest growth were Safety at 13%, and Electrical, Industrial and Bearings/PT at 9% each.

AD Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg said:

“Our multi-industry/multi-country strategy, coupled with our investments in value added programs and services and positive collaboration with our supplier partners propel us forward.”

Latest in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
October 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 31 At 1 48 11 Pm
Midway Industrial Supply Joins IDCO
October 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 24 At 3 31 57 Pm
ISA Fall Summit Provides 'Inspiration, Learning and Connection'
October 24, 2023
2023 Innovators Summit 1536x864
Graybar Chief Executive to Join NAW Summit's CEO Panel
October 13, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 10 31 At 1 48 11 Pm
Associations
Midway Industrial Supply Joins IDCO
Screen Shot 2023 10 24 At 3 31 57 Pm
Associations
ISA Fall Summit Provides 'Inspiration, Learning and Connection'
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm 6425eaa5836da
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Hosts 10th Annual Meeting
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 24 At 3 31 57 Pm
Associations
ISA Fall Summit Provides 'Inspiration, Learning and Connection'
Nearly 230 attendees convened at the Orlando conference.
October 24, 2023
2023 Innovators Summit 1536x864
Associations
Graybar Chief Executive to Join NAW Summit's CEO Panel
Kathy Mazzarella will share insights from more than four decades at the company.
October 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 12 At 3 42 02 Pm
Associations
PT WORK Force Continues to Support Power Transmission, Motion Control Companies
The PTDA Foundation looks forward to expanding its content in 2024.
October 12, 2023
Federated Dpa Graphic
Associations
DPA, Federated Auto Parts Distributors Announce Partnership
The deal will create "new distribution opportunities" for DPA suppliers.
October 10, 2023
Naw
Associations
NAW Adds Lauren Williams to Government Relations Role
Lauren will be the lead policy expert and lobbyist on issues related to labor and the workforce, transportation, and logistics.
October 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 19 49 Pm 649490d7ddef3 Ptda
Associations
PTDA, BSA Add Categories to Product Data Exchange
Both manufacturers and distributors benefit from reduced errors and staff time spent correcting inaccurate or outdated content.
October 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 22 At 2 41 11 Pm
Associations
Evergreen Supply Network Launches CEO Search
The buying group said it is "excited about the opportunities that lie ahead" under new leadership.
September 22, 2023
Net Plusa 5f57ab21b28bc 649de736b34f1 64b01a88065c8
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Members See Growth from Sales Planning Programs
"Growth Plus" saw 23% more sales plans — with distributors growing sales by an average of 52%.
September 19, 2023
Sign at the AD North American meeting, Aurora, Colo., Sept. 13, 2023.
Awards
Martin, Apex Tool Win Top Industrial Awards at AD Meeting
The buying group recognized its members and suppliers of the year at a Wednesday awards dinner.
September 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 10 At 2 44 22 Pm 64d53e26bdd30
Associations
Evergreen Supply Network Continues 'Planning for Profit'
The buying group says demand remains high despite elevated interest rates.
September 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 31 At 2 00 34 Pm 64779c3a43297 64822b21b3f41
Associations
Brendan Breen Promoted to CEO of Industrial Supply Association
Breen previously served as the group's president.
September 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 30 At 3 48 39 Pm
Associations
IBC Initiatives Manage Data, Streamline Transactions
The buying group's members want to utilize e-commerce — provided they can gather and manage data.
August 31, 2023
Minooka Outside
Associations
PTDA Adds Three New Members
The trade group added industry titan Grainger.
August 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 13 At 4 22 40 Pm 64b06b5d3a8c1
Associations
DPA Aims to Help Members Become ‘Experts’
Its companies are retooling from “order takers” to “consultative sellers.”
August 24, 2023