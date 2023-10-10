DPA Buying Group, Federated Auto Parts Distributors Announce Partnership

The deal will create "new distribution opportunities" for DPA suppliers.

DPA Buying Group
Oct 10, 2023
Federated Dpa Graphic
DPA

CINCINNATI — The DPA Buying Group announced a new partnership with Federated Auto Parts Distributors Inc., headquartered in Staunton, Virginia.

Federated is a nationally recognized auto parts distribution network with over 4,000 auto parts stores across the country. Federated strives to provide both the trained professional and the do-it-yourselfer with quality products that meet or exceed OEM specifications and are made by top automotive part manufacturers. 

“We are very excited to welcome approximately 50 Federated warehouse distributors with over 4,000 locations to DPA. From our initial meeting, it became very clear that there were tremendous synergies between our two organizations," said DPA CEO Zachary Haines. "This alliance will create new distribution opportunities for DPA’s preferred suppliers, giving them access and visibility to a new market of potential customers. DPA’s automotive division also comes with the prospect of regional and national account opportunities for all members.

"We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship."

