Evergreen Supply Network Launches CEO Search

The buying group said it is "excited about the opportunities that lie ahead" under new leadership.

Evergreen Supply Network
Sep 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 22 At 2 41 11 Pm

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — The board of directors of the Evergreen Supply Network is opening the search for a new chief executive officer. 

Speaking on behalf of the Evergreen Supply Network, board Chairman Jonathan Miller said:

“It’s our (board of directors) privilege to embrace this change, respond to it positively, and maximize the opportunity we have in front of us. The powerful network we have today is a result of determined, forward-minded individuals that worked to get us here. We look forward to identifying our next leader to expand upon the standard which grounds our roots.”

The Evergreen Supply Network board of directors is actively recruiting potential candidates to fill  this position. The chief executive officer will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of its operations, including board of directors engagement, supplier relations, member management, program development and business management. The role requires strong leadership, strategic thinking, and a commitment to achieving our organizational goals. 

Ideal candidates will be hands-on, detail-oriented and collaborative in nature. Please find more information about the position and a full job description here.

Evergreen Supply Network is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and the potential for growth under new leadership. The company remains committed to its mission to increase the profitability and market share of both members and preferred suppliers through a comprehensive marketing and training partnership.

