NetPlus Alliance Announces New Executive Assistants

The new hires will manage officer operations, human resources and accounting.

NetPlus Alliance
Jun 29, 2023
Net Plusa 5f57ab21b28bc

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — NetPlus Alliance, an industrial and contractor supplies buying group, has added two members to its growing team.

NetPlus has named Jennifer McMillan executive assistant to the president. McMillan’s additional responsibilities will include managing office operations and HR functions, including recruitment and internship administration. McMillan will also support the NetPlus Advisory Council.

“I’m excited to join NetPlus Alliance and help their leadership and team achieve their goals and objectives,” McMillan said. “The corporate culture at NetPlus is really special. Jennifer Murphy is such a collaborative and innovative leader, which is what drew me to this position. I’m excited to join the team and grow with them.”   

NetPlus Alliance also welcomes Tori Dalio as an accounting representative. Dalio will work with the financial team on accounts payable and accounts receivable. 

Dalio brings her experience as an administrative assistant, which later evolved into managerial roles in both office management and marketing.

“NetPlus Alliance is very team-oriented. That is what drew me to them initially,” Dalio said. “They care about their employees, their distributor members, and their supplier partners. They take their role seriously and look out for everyone. I value that. I look forward to learning and growing with NetPlus and contributing to our members’ success any way I can.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer and Tori to the NetPlus Alliance team,” said Murphy. “We are grateful to have both on board to support the growth of our distributors and suppliers.”

Latest in Associations
Net Plusa 5f57ab21b28bc
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Executive Assistants
June 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 27 At 2 56 40 Pm
PTDA Launches Learning Hub
June 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm 6425eaa5836da 64594d6fb45fe
NetPlus Alliance Distributors Anticipate Higher Sales
June 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 19 49 Pm
PTDA Welcomes 6 New Members
June 22, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 06 27 At 2 56 40 Pm
Associations
PTDA Launches Learning Hub
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm 6425eaa5836da 64594d6fb45fe
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Distributors Anticipate Higher Sales
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 19 49 Pm
Associations
PTDA Welcomes 6 New Members
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 13 21 Pm
Associations
IEWC Joins AD's Electrical Division
More in Associations
Screen Shot 2023 06 27 At 2 56 40 Pm
Associations
PTDA Launches Learning Hub
The online learning management system features 17 brand-agnostic lessons.
June 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm 6425eaa5836da 64594d6fb45fe
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Distributors Anticipate Higher Sales
Nearly 90% of members expect to see growth this year.
June 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 19 49 Pm
Associations
PTDA Welcomes 6 New Members
Exim Engineering and Full Circle Industrial joined the trade group's distributors.
June 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 13 21 Pm
Associations
IEWC Joins AD's Electrical Division
Officials said that AD’s resources would help the company expand into new markets.
June 22, 2023
Fernandina Beach, Amelia Island, Fla.
Associations
PTDA Industry Summit Set for North Florida
The three-day program will be held this fall on Amelia Island.
June 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 15 At 12 45 53 Pm
Associations
Far West Equipment Dealers Association to Merge with Associated Equipment Distributors
FWEDA represents dealers in six Western states and Hawaii.
June 15, 2023
Esd Snm Pr Image
Associations
AD Electrical Division Holds Spring Meeting
More than 230 attendees shared best practices and discussed the state of the industry.
June 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 09 At 12 15 31 Pm
Associations
NAED CEO Resigns
Tom Naber had been with the trade group for 26 years.
June 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 58 06 Pm 63c5ac610b849 64514c017cbaf 647a48c03210f
Associations
STAFDA Announces 'Excellence in Distribution' Program
The management course will be held next spring in Nashville.
June 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 31 At 2 00 34 Pm 64779c3a43297
Associations
ISA Summer Session Demystifies the Omnichannel Experience
Eight free virtual sessions will help navigate the evolving landscape of the B2B buying experience.
June 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 58 06 Pm 63c5ac610b849 64514c017cbaf
Associations
STAFDA Names 2023 Convention Workshop Speakers
The convention and trade show is scheduled for San Antonio in early November.
June 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 02 At 2 18 19 Pm
Associations
IDCO Welcomes Coastal Hose and Supply as Newest Member
Coastal specializes in hoses and fittings for fluid transfer, hydraulic and industrial applications.
June 2, 2023
Paul Kennedy Press Release Image
Associations
Dakota Supply Group CEO Elected to AD Board
Paul Kennedy has spent three decades as an industry leader.
May 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 17 At 4 30 23 Pm
Associations
IBT Industrial Solutions Joins IDCO
IBT is a trusted distributor of industrial hose, power transmission and fluid power components.
May 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 17 At 4 37 04 Pm
Associations
AMT, CSCMP Announce Partnership
The groups hope to combine their expertise and resources to strengthen the U.S. industrial base.
May 17, 2023