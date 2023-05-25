Dakota Supply Group CEO Elected to AD Board

WAYNE, Pa. – AD has announced that Paul Kennedy, president and CEO of Dakota Supply Group, has been elected to AD’s board of directors.

Kennedy is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of experience in the plumbing, electrical, HVAC/R and waterworks distribution industries. He leads Dakota Supply Group, an employee-owned, wholesale distributor of innovative products and solutions for a diverse range of industries, including: electrical, plumbing, HVAC, refrigeration, communications, utility, automation, waterworks, on-site sewer, water and well, and filtration and metering technology.

His previous executive positions include president and COO of a Midwest-based wholesale distributor. Prior to that, Kennedy spent 19 years in senior management roles in the U.S. and Canada for a large global plumbing distributor. Kennedy serves as an independent director for the Bostwick-Braun Company and as the director on boards of the National Association of Electrical Distributors and American Supply Association.

Kennedy expressed his enthusiasm for joining the AD board of directors and his respect for AD’s leadership in independent distribution.

“AD has helped Dakota Supply Group and so many independent distributors over the years with opportunities to grow and resources to take our businesses to the next level,” said Kennedy. “AD’s executive leadership team and corporate board of directors are among the foremost leaders in our industries, and I am honored to join the Board and use my voice to help guide AD in the future with a group of innovators.”

David White, CEO of Border States Electric and lead director of AD’s board, spoke about the importance of governance for AD’s success.

“The owner/members on AD’s boards and committees offer incredible leadership and industry experience that guide the direction of AD, ensuring that together we are serving the needs of the AD community,” said White. “I have served with a variety of leaders in governance roles with AD, and each member has provided unique perspectives and invaluable contributions to the group. The board congratulates Paul on the role, and we are thrilled to work with him more closely to build the future of AD.”

