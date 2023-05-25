Dakota Supply Group CEO Elected to AD Board

Paul Kennedy has spent three decades as an industry leader.

May 25, 2023
AD

WAYNE, Pa. – AD has announced that Paul Kennedy, president and CEO of Dakota Supply Group, has been elected to AD’s board of directors.

Kennedy is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of experience in the plumbing, electrical, HVAC/R and waterworks distribution industries. He leads Dakota Supply Group, an employee-owned, wholesale distributor of innovative products and solutions for a diverse range of industries, including: electrical, plumbing, HVAC, refrigeration, communications, utility, automation, waterworks, on-site sewer, water and well, and filtration and metering technology.

His previous executive positions include president and COO of a Midwest-based wholesale distributor. Prior to that, Kennedy spent 19 years in senior management roles in the U.S. and Canada for a large global plumbing distributor. Kennedy serves as an independent director for the Bostwick-Braun Company and as the director on boards of the National Association of Electrical Distributors and American Supply Association.

Kennedy expressed his enthusiasm for joining the AD board of directors and his respect for AD’s leadership in independent distribution.

“AD has helped Dakota Supply Group and so many independent distributors over the years with opportunities to grow and resources to take our businesses to the next level,” said Kennedy. “AD’s executive leadership team and corporate board of directors are among the foremost leaders in our industries, and I am honored to join the Board and use my voice to help guide AD in the future with a group of innovators.”

David White, CEO of Border States Electric and lead director of AD’s board, spoke about the importance of governance for AD’s success.

“The owner/members on AD’s boards and committees offer incredible leadership and industry experience that guide the direction of AD, ensuring that together we are serving the needs of the AD community,” said White. “I have served with a variety of leaders in governance roles with AD, and each member has provided unique perspectives and invaluable contributions to the group. The board congratulates Paul on the role, and we are thrilled to work with him more closely to build the future of AD.”

The members of the 2023 AD LLC board of directors are:

  • François Deschênes, President & CEO, Deschênes Group Inc.
  • Steve Drummond, President, Source Atlantic
  • Clay Geary, Owner/Manager, Interior Exterior Building Supply
  • Karla Neupert Hockley, President, Consolidated Supply Co.
  • Tim Horsman, President & CEO, E.B. Horsman & Son & AD LLC Organizational Development Committee Chair
  • Paul Kennedy, President & CEO, Dakota Supply Group
  • Dr. Don McNeeley, Chairman & CEO, Chicago Tube & Iron
  • Chrissy Nardini, President, American Metals Supply Co.
  • Donald Slominski, Jr., Executive Chairman, McNaughton-McKay Electric Company & AD LLC Audit Committee Chair
  • Bill Weisberg, Chairman & CEO, AD
  • David White, CEO, Border States Electric & AD LLC Board Lead Director
  • John Wiborg, President & CEO, Stellar Industrial Supply, Inc. & Chair of the AD LLC Nominating & Governance Committee and Investment Committee
May 15, 2023
IBT Industrial Solutions Joins IDCO
May 17, 2023
AMT, CSCMP Announce Partnership
May 17, 2023
NAW Names New Chief Government Relations Officer
May 16, 2023
Associations
IBT Industrial Solutions Joins IDCO
Associations
AMT, CSCMP Announce Partnership
Associations
NAW Names New Chief Government Relations Officer
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 15, 2023
Associations
AMT, CSCMP Announce Partnership
The groups hope to combine their expertise and resources to strengthen the U.S. industrial base.
May 17, 2023
Associations
NAW Names New Chief Government Relations Officer
Brian Wild joins the group from the Washington office of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.
May 16, 2023
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Training, Technology Partners
The buying group said purchases are up more than 25% so far this year.
May 8, 2023
Associations
AD Bearings and PT Celebrates Success with 'Spirit of Independence Awards'
These recognize members or suppliers for growth performance, conversions, market planning, workplace excellence and giving back efforts.
May 5, 2023
Associations
IWDC, DDS Announce E-Commerce Partnership
IWDC officials said the partnership will help customers with critical information for purchasing decisions.
May 3, 2023
Associations
Diablo/Freud CEO to Deliver 'Associate State-of-the-Industry' Speech at STAFDA
Russell Kohl will address the general session of the 2023 conference.
May 2, 2023
Associations
AD Bearings & Power Transmission Introduces New People, Programs
The group launched the Center for Independent Distributor Leadership and resumed in-person AD Education Center courses.
May 2, 2023
Associations
AD Reports Record Sales in First Quarter
Net distributions to members also grew by double-digits.
May 1, 2023
Associations
ISA23 Conference a 'Home Run'
ISA members gathered for networking, awards, education and, of course, Alan Beaulieu's expectations for the economy.
May 1, 2023
Associations
ISA Launches Emerging Leaders Channel Certification
The multi-layered, channel-centered program is designed to develop the next generation of industry leaders.
April 25, 2023
Associations
AD Named 'Top Workplace' for 5th Consecutive Year
The buying group is once again a "Top Workplace in the Delaware Valley."
April 17, 2023
Associations
PTDA to Host 2023 Canadian Conference
The event will take place in Ottawa in early June.
April 10, 2023
Associations
NetPlus Distributors Expect Growth in 2023
Nearly two-thirds of the buying group's distributor members saw "significant" growth last year.
March 30, 2023
Associations
AD Industrial & Safety Highlights Spring Meeting
This year's meeting welcomed AD's Safety Network for the first time.
March 27, 2023