United Hose Inc., Tubes International Join NAHAD

The group also added e-commerce cloud tech firm Kyklo.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 03 At 11 57 19 Am

An association of hose distributors added two suppliers and a tech firm to its ranks in recent days.

NAHAD, the Association for Hose and Accessories Distribution, on Monday welcomed United Hose Incorporated and Tubes International, and on Wednesday announced the addition of Kyklo.

United Hose, based in Houston, provides industrial, hydraulic and stainless steel braided metal hoses and fittings across Texas as well as Arkansas, California, Florida and Louisiana. Tubes International, whose headquarters is in Poland, is a global supplier of hoses and couplings for industrial and high-pressure applications.

Kyklo, located in Buffalo, New York, developed a cloud-based e-commerce platform for manufacturers and distributors. Company officials said the hose and accessory sector faces "many of the same challenges" impacting Kyklo's existing clients.

January 31, 2023
Kyklo Joins Industrial Supply Association
February 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 21 At 12 19 25 Pm 637bc13d8748b
Industrial Supply Association Outlines ISA23
February 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 1 32 51 Pm
IWDC Announces New 2023 Vendors
January 27, 2023
