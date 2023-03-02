American Welding Society Names 2023 President

Dennis Eck has worked in the welding supply industry for more than four decades.

American Welding Society
Mar 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 31 27 Pm

MIAMI, Fla. — The American Welding Society has announced the induction of its new president, Dennis K. Eck.

Eck has been in the welding supply industry more than 40 years and has been active as a member and leader in the AWS Houston section and District 18 for 35 years. Elected to serve as vice president of AWS from 2018 to 2022, Eck was inducted president Feb. 24 and will serve for the next year.

“Dennis has had a big impact on the growth of the American Welding Society,” said Gary Konarska, II, AWS executive director and CEO. “His dedication to AWS, the welding industry and to bridging the generational gap in the skilled trades makes him an excellent role model and president for our organization.”

Eck was formerly vice president and partner of National Alloy & Equipment in Houston, which was sold to Praxair in 2011. He retired from Praxair in 2020 after 10 years of leadership throughout the Gulf Coast. He is currently president and owner of Diversified Services & Solutions LLC, serving as a consultant for independent welding supply retailers and small fabrication shops. His involvement with Skills USA, the Craft Training Center, and AG Mechanics in Texas, along with several other organizations that serve the same purpose, allows him to focus on the next generation of leaders.

“I’m very excited to be president of the American Welding Society in 2023. I’m hopeful that AWS will continue to meet the needs of the industry,” said Eck. “And that moving forward we will provide open doors, resources, and ways for each generation to relate and communicate better.”

