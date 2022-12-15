IWDC Sets New Annual Sales Record

The cooperative expects its full-year numbers to be more than 20% higher than the previous record.

Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative
Dec 15, 2022
I Stock 1442788309
iStock

INDIANAPOLIS — Coming off a highly successful owners’ meeting, the Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative announced that it has broken the all-time annual members' spending record set in 2021.

“Our previous annual record was $304.8 million, and we broke that at end of October, right before our November owners' meeting — we should easily eclipse $370 million for full year 2022,” said IWDC President and CEO Frank Kasnick. “This is a testament to the strength and resilience of the independents in our welding and gas industry and reflects the strong support from our vendor partners.”

Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 2 19 52 Pm“We are thrilled to also announce that we raised another $11,000 at our November owners’ meeting, bringing our 2022 total to $38,280 for ReIGNITE Hope in combined cash and product donations," added Keith Werkley, vice president of sales and vendor management.

“We would like to thank our members, vendors and employees for their generous donations to this worthy cause," said Vic Wilson, director of marketing and gas program. “In 2022, we raised enough money and product to help ReIGNITE Hope complete their new mobile welding school and to help operate it for another year.”

The IWDC, formed in 1994, leverages the strengths of its independent welding distributor members across North America. IWDC member companies collectively represent over $3.2 billion in sales, serving a wide range of industries. ReIGNITE Hope trains students for a career in welding, gets them certified in the welding trade and assists them with job placement.

Latest in Associations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 1 33 23 Pm
Kyklo Joins HVAC Industry Group
December 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 12 33 43 Pm
AD Industrial & Safety's North American Meeting Sets Attendance Record
December 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 2 00 09 Pm
M.K. Morse Named AD Authorized Supplier
November 30, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 12 14 At 1 39 49 Pm
Associations
PTDA Adds Three New Members
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 1 33 23 Pm
Associations
Kyklo Joins HVAC Industry Group
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 12 33 43 Pm
Associations
AD Industrial & Safety's North American Meeting Sets Attendance Record
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Associations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 1 33 23 Pm
Associations
Kyklo Joins HVAC Industry Group
The company announced that it is now a member of HARDI.
December 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 12 33 43 Pm
Associations
AD Industrial & Safety's North American Meeting Sets Attendance Record
The segment expects to see a nearly 30% sales increase this year.
December 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 2 00 09 Pm
Associations
M.K. Morse Named AD Authorized Supplier
The partnership is set to begin in January.
November 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 21 At 12 19 25 Pm
Associations
ISA Opens Registration for 2023 Convention
The show will be held in Phoenix in mid-April.
November 21, 2022
San Diego Convention Center.
Associations
STAFDA Touts Successful Trade Show
Nearly 2,800 people attended the association's 46th annual convention.
November 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 16 At 2 23 01 Pm
Associations
STAFDA Names New President, Board Members
Fastek President Harry Klassen will serve as the group's president.
November 16, 2022
I Stock 1201893977
Associations
Distributor Group Partners with Energy Procurement Firm
Transparent Energy enables the purchase of electricity, natural gas and renewable energy via online auctions.
November 16, 2022
I Stock 1440765882
Associations
ISSA, Staples Announce National Distribution Partnership
The industry group and office supply retailer will offer training and certification programs.
November 15, 2022
Ad Quarterly Report Image
Associations
AD Reports Record Member Sales
The first three quarters of 2023 have beat previous sales records by 26%.
October 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 14 At 2 31 00 Pm
Associations
AD Holds North American Electrical Meeting
The buying group expects sales by AD Electrical members to increase by 33% this year.
October 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 07 38 Pm
Associations
PTDA Adds New Distributors
The new members are located in South Carolina and Montana.
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 31 52 Pm
Associations
BlackHawk Joins Leading Safety Trade Association
The group is a recognized leader in the development of ANSI-accredited safety equipment standards.
September 28, 2022
I Stock 1043774876
Associations
Manufacturers List Supply Chain Disruptions as Top Business Challenge
And just a fraction expect things to improve by the end of the year.
September 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 14 At 1 48 32 Pm
Associations
Paving the Path to the Future
Sphere 1 partners with some of the industry's leading tech companies.
September 15, 2022