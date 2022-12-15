IWDC Sets New Annual Sales Record

INDIANAPOLIS — Coming off a highly successful owners’ meeting, the Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative announced that it has broken the all-time annual members' spending record set in 2021.

“Our previous annual record was $304.8 million, and we broke that at end of October, right before our November owners' meeting — we should easily eclipse $370 million for full year 2022,” said IWDC President and CEO Frank Kasnick. “This is a testament to the strength and resilience of the independents in our welding and gas industry and reflects the strong support from our vendor partners.”

“We are thrilled to also announce that we raised another $11,000 at our November owners’ meeting, bringing our 2022 total to $38,280 for ReIGNITE Hope in combined cash and product donations," added Keith Werkley, vice president of sales and vendor management.

“We would like to thank our members, vendors and employees for their generous donations to this worthy cause," said Vic Wilson, director of marketing and gas program. “In 2022, we raised enough money and product to help ReIGNITE Hope complete their new mobile welding school and to help operate it for another year.”

The IWDC, formed in 1994, leverages the strengths of its independent welding distributor members across North America. IWDC member companies collectively represent over $3.2 billion in sales, serving a wide range of industries. ReIGNITE Hope trains students for a career in welding, gets them certified in the welding trade and assists them with job placement.