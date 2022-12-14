PTDA Adds Three New Members

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association on Wednesday welcomed three new member companies.

Distributor Members

Belt Power, Marietta, Ga.

Belt Power is an independent distributor and fabricator of conveyor system components including conveyor belts, equipment, accessories, power transmission products, rubber hose and gasket products. Belt Power supplies manufacturing, distribution and OEMs with a large variety of conveyor belting, conveyor components, custom conveyors and more. “The Belt Power Team believes in the strength of relationships and networking with industry peers,” says Director of Marketing, Craig Lemonds. “We joined PTDA to build those relationships.” Learn more at beltpower.com.

Servibandas, Mexico City

Servibandas de México, S.A. de C.V. was founded in 1989 as a supplier of bands, hoses and seals. Learn more at servibandas.com.mx

Associate Members

Tribute Inc., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Since 1983, Tribute Inc. has been providing niche-focused and high-quality integrated ERP software solutions. Through its signature software solution TrulinX, Tribute helps industrial and engineered product distributors and fabricators bolster profits and gain an edge over competitors. Learn more at tribute.com.

The PTDA is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $19 billion in sales and span over 2,700 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.