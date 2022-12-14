PTDA Adds Three New Members

Belt Power and Servibandas joined as distributor members.

Power Transmission Distributors Association
Dec 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 14 At 1 39 49 Pm

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association on Wednesday welcomed three new member companies. 

Distributor Members 

Belt Power, Marietta, Ga.
Belt Power is an independent distributor and fabricator of conveyor system components including conveyor belts, equipment, accessories, power transmission products, rubber hose and gasket products. Belt Power supplies manufacturing, distribution and OEMs with a large variety of conveyor belting, conveyor components, custom conveyors and more. “The Belt Power Team believes in the strength of relationships and networking with industry peers,” says Director of Marketing, Craig Lemonds. “We joined PTDA to build those relationships.” Learn more at beltpower.com. 

Servibandas, Mexico City
Servibandas de México, S.A. de C.V. was founded in 1989 as a supplier of bands, hoses and seals. Learn more at servibandas.com.mx 

Associate Members 

Tribute Inc., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Since 1983, Tribute Inc. has been providing niche-focused and high-quality integrated ERP software solutions. Through its signature software solution TrulinX, Tribute helps industrial and engineered product distributors and fabricators bolster profits and gain an edge over competitors. Learn more at tribute.com. 

The PTDA is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $19 billion in sales and span over 2,700 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.

Latest in Associations
Screen Shot 2022 12 14 At 1 39 49 Pm
PTDA Adds Three New Members
December 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 1 33 23 Pm
Kyklo Joins HVAC Industry Group
December 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 12 33 43 Pm
AD Industrial & Safety's North American Meeting Sets Attendance Record
December 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 2 00 09 Pm
M.K. Morse Named AD Authorized Supplier
November 30, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 1 33 23 Pm
Associations
Kyklo Joins HVAC Industry Group
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 12 33 43 Pm
Associations
AD Industrial & Safety's North American Meeting Sets Attendance Record
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 2 00 09 Pm
Associations
M.K. Morse Named AD Authorized Supplier
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Associations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 12 33 43 Pm
Associations
AD Industrial & Safety's North American Meeting Sets Attendance Record
The segment expects to see a nearly 30% sales increase this year.
December 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 2 00 09 Pm
Associations
M.K. Morse Named AD Authorized Supplier
The partnership is set to begin in January.
November 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 21 At 12 19 25 Pm
Associations
ISA Opens Registration for 2023 Convention
The show will be held in Phoenix in mid-April.
November 21, 2022
San Diego Convention Center.
Associations
STAFDA Touts Successful Trade Show
Nearly 2,800 people attended the association's 46th annual convention.
November 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 16 At 2 23 01 Pm
Associations
STAFDA Names New President, Board Members
Fastek President Harry Klassen will serve as the group's president.
November 16, 2022
I Stock 1201893977
Associations
Distributor Group Partners with Energy Procurement Firm
Transparent Energy enables the purchase of electricity, natural gas and renewable energy via online auctions.
November 16, 2022
I Stock 1440765882
Associations
ISSA, Staples Announce National Distribution Partnership
The industry group and office supply retailer will offer training and certification programs.
November 15, 2022
Ad Quarterly Report Image
Associations
AD Reports Record Member Sales
The first three quarters of 2023 have beat previous sales records by 26%.
October 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 14 At 2 31 00 Pm
Associations
AD Holds North American Electrical Meeting
The buying group expects sales by AD Electrical members to increase by 33% this year.
October 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 07 38 Pm
Associations
PTDA Adds New Distributors
The new members are located in South Carolina and Montana.
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 31 52 Pm
Associations
BlackHawk Joins Leading Safety Trade Association
The group is a recognized leader in the development of ANSI-accredited safety equipment standards.
September 28, 2022
I Stock 1043774876
Associations
Manufacturers List Supply Chain Disruptions as Top Business Challenge
And just a fraction expect things to improve by the end of the year.
September 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 14 At 1 48 32 Pm
Associations
Paving the Path to the Future
Sphere 1 partners with some of the industry's leading tech companies.
September 15, 2022
Net Plus Sf 61d5ab524ce17
Associations
Combatting Labor Issues with Education, Training
How NetPlus Alliance supports its members' workforce development and retention.
September 13, 2022