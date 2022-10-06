PTDA Welcomes Two New Distributor Members

The new members are located in South Carolina and Montana.

Oct 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 07 38 Pm

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association on Thursday announced the addition of two new member companies:

Klockner Group

The Klockner Group (Columbia, South Carolina) serves industrial facilities across the U.S. with engineering, installation, fabrication and parts for conveying systems. It is a major distributor of welded steel chain, cut tooth and machine tooth sprockets for all material handling industrial chain installations. The company also offers technical field inspection of material handling applications to analyze problem areas and determining solutions for maximum production and maintenance free operation.

“Klockner Group strives to provide the highest quality parts and solutions in support of our customers and industry partners,” said Richie Hayward, vice president. “We joined PTDA to strengthen our relationships and grow in our knowledge of the industry.”

Gerbers of Montana

Gerbers of Montana (Great Falls, Montana) has been a specialist in grain handling equipment since 1878 and now is also the largest bearing/PT stocking distributor in the state. The company prides itself on providing customer service, high industry knowledge and having quality products in stock. 

“We are excited to join PTDA and are looking forward to building relationships and learning from fellow distributors/small businesses in the bearing/power transmission industry,” said business manager Jill Tranmer.

