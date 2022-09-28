BlackHawk Joins Leading Safety Trade Association

The group is a recognized leader in the development of ANSI-accredited safety equipment standards.

BlackHawk Industrial
Sep 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 31 52 Pm

TULSA, Okla. — BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, announced Thursday that it has joined the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA)-Hand Protection Group, a recognized leader in the development of ANSI-accredited safety equipment standards.

The move will allow BlackHawk to bring more value to its industrial manufacturers and offer unique expertise and experience that will help innovate and enhance worker safety.

“We are delighted to join an organization that is dedicated to protecting the health and safety of workers around the world,” said BlackHawk President and CEO John Mark. “Being part of a community of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of safety equipment and technologies aligns with BlackHawk’s commitment to our customers’ success, our supplier partners, and our teammates, no matter what.”

“We felt it was important to be at the forefront of industry consensus standards while simultaneously developing our sales teams,” said Matt Roers, BlackHawk category director of PPE. “Having a seat at the table with applicable product groups and improved access to QSSP certification will help take us to the next level to serve BlackHawk customers better as trusted safety partners.”

