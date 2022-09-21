Manufacturers List Supply Chain Disruptions as Top Business Challenge

And just a fraction expect things to improve by the end of the year.

National Association of Manufacturers
Sep 21, 2022
I Stock 1043774876
iStock

WASHINGTON — The National Association of Manufacturers released its Manufacturers’ Outlook Survey for the third quarter of 2022, which shows mixed results around a challenging economic environment, inflation, supply chains and the workforce. The NAM conducted the survey Aug. 16–30, 2022.

“Three out of four manufacturers still have a positive outlook for their businesses, but optimism has certainly declined," said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. "The majority of respondents are expecting a recession this year or next, and it’s clear the challenging environment is taking its toll. Manufacturers have shown incredible resilience through multiple crises, but the challenges of inflation, supply chain strains and the workforce shortage are taking a toll."

Key findings:

  • 78.3% of manufacturing leaders listed supply chain disruptions as a primary business challenge with only 10.8% believing improvement will occur by the end of the year.
  • Attracting and retaining a quality workforce (76.1%), increased raw material costs (76.1%) and transportation and logistics costs (65.9%) were not far behind supply chain challenges as the biggest problems faced by manufacturers.
  • More than three-quarters of manufacturers felt that rising material costs were a top business challenge (tied with workforce challenges and slightly below supply chain worries), and 40.4% said that inflationary pressures were worse today than six months ago. In addition, 53.7% noting that higher prices were making it harder to compete and remain profitable.
  • The top sources of inflation were increased raw material prices (95.2%), freight and transportation costs (85.4%), wages and salaries (81.7%), energy costs (54.4%) and health care and other benefits costs (49.0%), with 21% also citing the war in Ukraine and global instability.
  • When asked about what aspects of the CHIPS and Science Act were most important for supporting manufacturing activity, 69.6% of respondents cited strengthening U.S. leadership in energy innovation and competitiveness.

“This is a clear indication that we need urgent action to beat back the macroeconomic problems that are causing headwinds and preventing manufacturers in the U.S. from their full potential," Timmons said. "Our ‘Competing to Win’ agenda gives policymakers the roadmap for solutions manufacturers need now to make our industry more globally competitive and, in turn, to boost optimism and confidence.

“Federal policies alone won’t solve everything, which is why we will continue to be part of the solution — innovating ways to deliver for our customers and spearheading efforts like the NAM and The Manufacturing Institute’s Creators Wanted workforce campaign.”

Due to the consistent economic headwinds, manufacturers’ confidence has declined, with 75.6% of respondents having a positive outlook for their company, the lowest since Q4 2020.

Conducted by NAM Chief Economist Chad Moutray, the Manufacturers’ Outlook Survey has surveyed the association’s membership of 14,000 manufacturers of all sizes on a quarterly basis for the past 20 years to gain insight into their economic outlook, hiring and investment decisions and business concerns.

Latest in Associations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 44 16 Pm
140 Members, Suppliers Join AD Bearings & Power Transmission Meeting
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 3 22 17 Pm
Evergreen Marketing Group Names Toter, Revolution Preferred Suppliers
September 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 45 51 Pm
NAW Names Chief Strategy Officer
August 24, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 09 14 At 1 48 32 Pm
Associations
Paving the Path to the Future
Net Plus Sf 61d5ab524ce17
Associations
Combatting Labor Issues with Education, Training
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 44 16 Pm
Associations
140 Members, Suppliers Join AD Bearings & Power Transmission Meeting
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Associations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Net Plus Sf 61d5ab524ce17
Associations
Combatting Labor Issues with Education, Training
How NetPlus Alliance supports its members' workforce development and retention.
September 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 44 16 Pm
Associations
140 Members, Suppliers Join AD Bearings & Power Transmission Meeting
The division anticipates a double-digit increase in sales this year.
September 8, 2022
Ibc
Associations
Focusing on Controllable Challenges
How IBC Industrial enhances the conventional buying group model.
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 3 22 17 Pm
Associations
Evergreen Marketing Group Names Toter, Revolution Preferred Suppliers
The companies will join the cooperative's contractor supply and polyethylene categories, respectively.
September 6, 2022
Dpa Logo
Associations
DPA Aims to Add New Companies, Bolster Sales
CEO Zachary Haines on how the buying group is combating supply chain and workforce challenges.
September 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 45 51 Pm
Associations
NAW Names Chief Strategy Officer
Dianna Steinbach will lead operational and business strategy for the NAW and its membership.
August 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 9 03 56 Am
Associations
Optimas Solutions Joins AWESOME A-List Alliance
The group aims to bring together senior women leaders in the supply chain industry.
August 22, 2022
I Stock 1320745755
Associations
SRS Distribution Partners with Women in Trucking Association
Female drivers comprise more than 13% of the over-the-road workforce.
August 19, 2022
Allied Women In Electronics Sponsorship Pr
Associations
Allied Electronics & Automation Invests in Women in Electronics
Women in Electronics empowers women in the electronics industry by facilitating networking events.
August 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 39 37 Pm
Associations
NAW Names Former ABB Optical, DHL Executive as Chief Innovation Officer
He will oversee NAW’s innovation and member programs and run the Institute for Distribution Excellence.
August 11, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 08 1 56 28 Pm
Associations
Power Transmission Distributors Association Adds MEM Industrial
MEM is a top Kansas distributor of drives, bearings and other components.
August 8, 2022
M Usdl8b U
Associations
AD Welcomes 100+ Companies to Finance, HR, IT Summit
This year’s event saw record-breaking in-person attendance.
August 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 01 At 2 38 59 Pm
Associations
AD Sales Up Nearly 30% in 1st Half of Year
Total member sales were 56% ahead of pre-pandemic levels.
August 1, 2022
2022 Safety Network Press Release
Associations
AD Safety Network Holds First In-Person Conference
The division welcomed seven new members.
July 28, 2022