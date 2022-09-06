Evergreen Marketing Group Names Toter, Revolution Preferred Suppliers

The Evergreen Marketing Group on Friday added Toter and Revolution Company to the cooperative's roster of "preferred suppliers."

North Carolina-based Toter, which produces trash containment and removal equipment including trucks, round cans and lift carts, will join Evergreen's contractor supplies category, while Revolution — a Texas recycler and manufacturer of plastic-film vapor barriers, poly-sheeting and contractor bags — joined the polyethylene category.



Evergreen includes 50 distributors with more than 350 locations across North America.

"We are excited to have them on board," Evergreen CEO Bill Ward said of the additions.