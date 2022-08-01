AD Sales Up Nearly 30% in 1st Half of Year

WAYNE, Pa. — AD reported Monday that total member sales in the first six months of 2022 were $36.1 billion, an increase of 29% across its 13 divisions and three countries.

Total member sales were 56% ahead of their pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Same-store sales increased 22% over the first six months of 2021.

Purchases by member companies from AD supplier partners were up a record 31% to $9.81 billion. Purchases in each month in the first half of 2022 increased from the previous month, and April, May and June of 2022 have been all-time record months.

Net distributions to AD members increased by 46% to $642.3 million. Net distributions per business unit were up 60% in plumbing, heating, cooling and pipe, 52% in electrical & industrial, 41% in building materials, and 18% in Canada.

The addition of AD Building Supplies-Canada as AD’s 14th division, a result of AD’s merger with TORBSA Limited, will be reflected beginning in AD’s nine-month financial report.

“We are extremely pleased with another strong quarter of collaboration and positive results for our members, associates and suppliers,” said AD Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg. “The numbers testify to the positive impact that our community’s independent but collaborative spirit has on all our businesses.”