MSC Division President Elected to Head NFDA

Nick Ruetz is the president of fastener distributor All Integrated Solutions.

Jun 29th, 2022
All Integrated Solutions
Screen Shot 2022 06 29 At 1 47 41 Pm

FRANKSVILLE, Wis.  – All Integrated Solutions, a division of MSC Industrial Supply Co., is pleased to announce that president Nick Ruetz was elected president of the National Fastener Distributors Association for the 2022-23 term at the Executive Sales Planning Sessions in Minneapolis.Nick RuetzNick RuetzAIS

AIS is proud to have been an active NFDA member over the years with multiple associates serving on the NFDA board and as past presidents. 

"NFDA has played an important role in our company’s growth and success, as well as our industry," Ruetz said. “I am honored to serve and give back to this association. Working alongside my peers, we are looking forward to advancing the NFDA’s mission to support its members and their interests over the next year." 

Ruetz has 20 years of distribution industry experience. He has held various roles in sales, operations, purchasing and IT during his career and has served in executive management roles at AIS for more than six years.

More in Associations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jun 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 08 At 1 15 53 Pm
Adhesive and Sealant Council Adds 16 Companies
The new members include suppliers, manufacturers and technical consultants.
Jun 8th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 31 At 10 50 46 Am
Precision Metalforming Association Celebrates 80 Years
The trade group traces its roots back more than a century.
May 31st, 2022
Ad Afasfd
AD U.S. Industrial & Safety Celebrates Record Growth
Distributions to AD members grew by nearly 50%.
May 23rd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 23 At 9 16 15 Am
PTDA Welcomes Four New Members
The association is adding to its roster of more than 300 members.
May 20th, 2022
I Stock 1295066882
NAHAD to Support Clean Water Project
The group aims to raise $20,000 for the charity.
May 9th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 29 At 1 31 47 Pm
NAW Adds Greg Ferrara to Board
Ferrara is the president and CEO of the National Grocers Association.
Apr 29th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 49 32 Pm
Power Transmission Distributors to Convene After Three-Year Hiatus
The PTDA 2022 Canadian Conference is set for Montreal.
Apr 18th, 2022
Ad Logo Tag Eng Hires Rgb
AD Canada Warehouse Partners with First Electrical Supplier
Ericson Manufacturing makes history.
Apr 15th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 04 At 3 12 41 Pm
AD Bearings & Power Transmission Celebrates Extraordinary Growth
The group broke financial records in every month last year.
Apr 4th, 2022
I Stock 883091686
ABC, AFSP Partner to Address Mental Health, Suicide Prevention
The organizations hope to improve the mental health of construction workers through education and intervention strategies.
Mar 31st, 2022
Fontainebleau Hotel, Miami Beach, Fla.
NAHAD Convention Extends Regular Rate
Manufacturers and distributors can take advantage of the regular registration rate through mid-April.
Mar 31st, 2022