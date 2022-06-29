MSC Division President Elected to Head NFDA

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. – All Integrated Solutions, a division of MSC Industrial Supply Co., is pleased to announce that president Nick Ruetz was elected president of the National Fastener Distributors Association for the 2022-23 term at the Executive Sales Planning Sessions in Minneapolis. AIS

AIS is proud to have been an active NFDA member over the years with multiple associates serving on the NFDA board and as past presidents.

"NFDA has played an important role in our company’s growth and success, as well as our industry," Ruetz said. “I am honored to serve and give back to this association. Working alongside my peers, we are looking forward to advancing the NFDA’s mission to support its members and their interests over the next year."

Ruetz has 20 years of distribution industry experience. He has held various roles in sales, operations, purchasing and IT during his career and has served in executive management roles at AIS for more than six years.