Registration Opens for NAHAD's 2022 Convention in Miami

Set for May 14-18, it brings together distributors, suppliers, and manufacturers for a program of speakers, panel discussions, business development opportunities and exhibits.

Feb 17th, 2022
NAHAD
273532234 5119063051471240 3521699509175768548 N

Registration is now open for the Association for Hose and Accessories Distribution (NAHAD) 2022 Convention, scheduled for May 14–18 in Miami Beach, Florida. The five-day event brings together distributors, suppliers, and manufacturers for a program of engaging speakers and panel discussions, business development opportunities, and exhibits featuring the latest innovations and products in the industry.

273524164 5119063064804572 2737305803247711781 N“After our 2021 convention in Arizona, we asked attendees what they wanted to see at this year’s convention. Their feedback and suggestions helped guide our planning to create the most valuable and informative event in the industry,” said NAHAD Executive Vice President Molly Alton Mullins. “Every year we keep the most important aspect of the convention: plenty of opportunities for members to network, connect, and strengthen business relationships.”

Highlights for this year’s convention include:

  • Six educational sessions on key industry topics, such as sales and marketing, succession planning, talent retention, and global economic concerns;
  • The Showcase of Hose Solutions, where suppliers display the latest hose, fittings, equipment, and services offered by the industry;
  • The presentation of the George W. Carver Award, which honors a member who exemplifies the spirit of teamwork and commitment shown by NAHAD’s third president and founding father; and
  • Multiple networking opportunities, ranging from speed networking to emerging leader social events to opening and closing receptions.

The closing general session on Tuesday, May 17 will feature The Economist’s Vijay Vaitheeswaran.  With experience as U.S. Business Editor and China Business Editor, he will break down the big picture trends to assess the challenging uncertainty in the economy and likely scenarios toward sustainable recovery for U.S. industries.

“Our convention directly supports NAHAD’s position at the forefront of the industry,” said NAHAD President Jeff Scheininger. “With the engaging sessions and opportunities to grow business, the convention delivers forward-looking insights to stay competitive and profitable.”

Registration is now open with an early-bird discount available through March 16, 2022. Visit www.nahad.org/convention for more information and to register.

More in Associations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jan 31st, 2022
Naw Survey Distributor Majority Supports Legal Challenge To Vaccine Mandate
NAW Voices Support of Anti-Trust Legislation, Addressing "Amazon's Abuses"
Read NAW's letter to members of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary ahead of their markup of the American Innovation and Choice Online Act.
Jan 19th, 2022
1500x500
NAW Commends Supreme Court's Vaccine Mandate Ruling in Statement
See what CEO Eric Hoplin had to say regarding the court's issuance of a stay in proceedings mandate in which NAW is a named party.
Jan 14th, 2022
Ptda
PTDA Adds 2 New Member Distributors
British Columbia-based Connexus and New Jersey-based mayr join the power transmission/motion control association.
Jan 13th, 2022
Fthdrtfh
STAFDA Taps Survivalist Bear Grylls for Convention Keynote Speaker
The former "Man vs. Wild" star will discussing resilience & overcoming obstacles at the association's Oct. 30-Nov. 1 event in San Diego.
Jan 13th, 2022
Ptda Ere 604a41187795b
Bouchard, Disharoon Take PTDA's Leadership Reins for 2022
Find out who joins new association president JP Bouchard in beginning new leadership terms.
Jan 11th, 2022
Net Plus Sf
NetPlus Alliance Adds New Marketing Manager
Sebastian Habermehl will work alongside marketing director Molly Greene to develop, plan and manage marketing plans for NetPlus supplier partners.
Jan 5th, 2022
1641330791199
Industrial Supply Assocation Promotes Breen to President
Having served as ISA's executive vice president since the departure of former president Ed Gerber, Brendan Breen takes the helm of the association effective immediately.
Jan 4th, 2022
Iwdc Logoa
IWDC Breaks its All-time Annual Sales Record
The group surpassed its previous mark set in 2019 on the second business day of December.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Swegadrh
NAW Lauds Congress' Provision Addressing Federal Procurement for US Businesses in NDAA
The group says the newly-passed National Defense Authorization Act levels the playing field in the government's pilot e-commerce program.
Dec 23rd, 2021
Ibc Mahar Logos
Mahar Tool Supply Joins IBC
Cutting tool and MRO products distributor MAHAR has been just outside of ID's Big 50 List in recent years.
Dec 20th, 2021
L-R, top to bottom): Network founder Caroline Ebeid kicked off the encore AD Canada Women in Industry session and hosted panelists Shelley Vallee-Ewing (Co-Founder at Women in HVACR Canada), Renee Lytle (CFO at E.B. Horsman & Son), Carol McGlogan (President & CEO at Electro-Federation Canada), Meena Bajwa (Country Senior Director - Marketing at Schneider Electric), Kaity Harper (AD Associate at AD Canada), Eric Tordjman (Co-Owner at Mercury Lighting), Diana Di Carlo (Sales & Operations Manager at Desco Plumbing & Heating Supply), Haly Baran (Marketing Coordinator at AD Canada), and Rob Dewar (President at AD Canada).
AD Canada’s Women in Industry Network Reaches New Heights
The initiative held an encore kickoff session during AD's recent virtual Industrial & Safety summit. Here's a recap.
Dec 17th, 2021