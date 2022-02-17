Registration Opens for NAHAD's 2022 Convention in Miami

Registration is now open for the Association for Hose and Accessories Distribution (NAHAD) 2022 Convention, scheduled for May 14–18 in Miami Beach, Florida. The five-day event brings together distributors, suppliers, and manufacturers for a program of engaging speakers and panel discussions, business development opportunities, and exhibits featuring the latest innovations and products in the industry.

“After our 2021 convention in Arizona, we asked attendees what they wanted to see at this year’s convention. Their feedback and suggestions helped guide our planning to create the most valuable and informative event in the industry,” said NAHAD Executive Vice President Molly Alton Mullins. “Every year we keep the most important aspect of the convention: plenty of opportunities for members to network, connect, and strengthen business relationships.”

Highlights for this year’s convention include:

Six educational sessions on key industry topics, such as sales and marketing, succession planning, talent retention, and global economic concerns;

The Showcase of Hose Solutions, where suppliers display the latest hose, fittings, equipment, and services offered by the industry;

The presentation of the George W. Carver Award, which honors a member who exemplifies the spirit of teamwork and commitment shown by NAHAD’s third president and founding father; and

Multiple networking opportunities, ranging from speed networking to emerging leader social events to opening and closing receptions.

The closing general session on Tuesday, May 17 will feature The Economist’s Vijay Vaitheeswaran. With experience as U.S. Business Editor and China Business Editor, he will break down the big picture trends to assess the challenging uncertainty in the economy and likely scenarios toward sustainable recovery for U.S. industries.

“Our convention directly supports NAHAD’s position at the forefront of the industry,” said NAHAD President Jeff Scheininger. “With the engaging sessions and opportunities to grow business, the convention delivers forward-looking insights to stay competitive and profitable.”

Registration is now open with an early-bird discount available through March 16, 2022. Visit www.nahad.org/convention for more information and to register.