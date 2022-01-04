Industrial Supply Assocation Promotes Breen to President

Having served as ISA's executive vice president since the departure of former president Ed Gerber, Brendan Breen takes the helm of the association effective immediately.

Jan 4th, 2022
Industrial Supply Association
1641330791199
ISA

YORK, PA — After an extensive candidate search, the Board of Directors of the Industrial Supply Association has unanimously appointed Brendan Breen to be the next President of the Association. Having previously served as ISA’s Executive Vice President, Brendan will assume his new role effective immediately.

After announcing the departure of previous CEO and President, Ed Gerber, the ISA Board of Directors advertised the open position. Nearly 100 candidates applied for the role of President, including Breen.

“It was important that we spent adequate time reviewing and discussing all the candidates who applied for this job. Frankly, it says something about ISA that so many individuals wanted the job," said Maria Ford, president of North American Commercial Industrial Safety at Stanley Black & Decker and Chair of ISA. "In the end, we unanimously landed on the best candidate for us and our members. Brendan has the experience, the vision, and the passion to lead ISA into the future.”

Breen brings 15 years of progressive association executive-level experience to this new opportunity. He began his career in Washington, DC leading several organizations with a focus on membership engagement and development. Prior to his time with ISA, he served as the Executive Director for a number of associations developing programs and initiatives that drove revenue, created sustainability, and established stronger value. In 2017, Breen was recruited to ISA as Director of Operations shortly after Gerber joined the team. More recently, as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Brendan has been leading ISA’s efforts to work more closely with its members to connect the dots between ISA’s programs and initiatives and the members’ unique challenges and goals. He has also been leading all sales efforts, working closely with volunteer groups, and connecting personally with members. In mid-October, Brendan assumed all leadership responsibility, on an interim basis, while the ISA search committee looked for the next leader of the association.

“ISA didn’t skip a beat. Brendan jumped right in and took control," said David Ruggles, president of Martin Supply Inc. and ISA Vice-Chair. "His ability to lead ISA while navigating a very busy time for the association showed he has the chops to take ISA to the next level. We are clearly in good hands.”

Brendan’s first 90 days will be heavily focused on reimagining the ISA 22 Convention slated for April 11-13, 2022 in Houston with a hybrid virtual component. ISA has not held an in-person convention since April of 2019.

“I am excited to get back in person with this industry and apply all the lessons learned during these last two years," Breen said. "This can’t be a check-the-box year. This event has to feel different because our companies, our channel and our world are different after two years of a pandemic. We have new challenges, opportunities, and goals and ISA 22 has to deliver on all of that. It’s time to build the channel for the future."

Following the convention, Breen plans to continue to build on the solid foundation laid by Gerber and the ISA Board of Directors. Breen shared that this role presents an amazing opportunity to create new value for the members of ISA.

“Our focus of Leading the Channel Forward and our mission of developing the strategies, tools and education needed to stay relevant throughout change gives the ISA team the direction and confidence to produce more for the members," Breen added. "I want to thank the search committee, the ISA Board of Directors and, most importantly, the members of ISA for allowing me to lead this channel forward.”

Breen earned his undergraduate degree in business administration and marketing from the University of Vermont and a Master’s degree in public administration from Rutgers University. He currently holds a Certified Association Executive (CAE) certification and is a member of the Pi Alpha Alpha Public Administration Honors Society. Brendan lives in Lawrenceville, New Jersey where he enjoys playing golf, listening to live music, and spending time with his wife Jamie and daughter Stella. Brendan and Jamie will also be welcoming their second daughter any day now.

To reach Brendan directly, email bbreen@isapartners.org.

The Industrial Supply Association is the channel association for the industrial MROP market. Focused on the End User’s changing needs and the new drivers and capabilities needed by all stakeholders to thrive as the channel continues to evolve, ISA’s mission is to help members develop and advance their companies and careers.

More in Associations
10 Common Operational KPIs
Sponsored
10 Common Operational KPIs
A closer look at the top 10 operational KPIs that could prove vital to enterprise-wide success and employee engagement. Editors David Mantey and Jeff Reinke take a look at the top 10 Operational KPIs outlined in Oracle Netsuite's latest white paper.
Dec 13th, 2021
Bsa22 Savedate
BSA's 2022 Convention to Begin April 30 in Southern California
Get all the need-to-know details on the Bearing Specialists Association's annual event here.
Dec 14th, 2021
Wety
Recapping BSA's 2021 Convention
The in-person event brought together over 150 top bearing industry leaders representing distributors and manufacturers.
Dec 10th, 2021
BSA Past Presidents presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Doug Savage include (left to right): Jim Fitzpatrick, BSC Industries Inc.; Jim Scardina, Bearing Headquarters Company; Brian Davis, B&D Industrial; Andy Nations, B&D Industrial; Brian Negri, Jamaica Bearings Company, Inc.; Doug Savage, Bearing Service, Inc., Peter Fitzpatrick, BSC Industries Inc., Steve Durston, Jamaica Bearings Company, Inc., Jack Simpson, Applied Industrial Technologies.
Savage Receives BSA's Lifetime Achievement Award
Doug Savage's many positions and contributions to BSA include serving as its president, chairman and various committees over the past 25 years.
Dec 3rd, 2021
L-R, top to bottom: Caroline Ebeid and Rob Dewar of AD Canada kicked off the Women in Industry session and hosted panelists Marie-Claude Desrochers (Equipements Industriels Joliette), Cara Backman (Franklin Empire), Shelley Vallee-Ewing (Vista), Carol McGlogan (Electro-Federation Canada), Suzanne Jackson (3M), Kelly Robertson (Safety Express), Mary-Anne Damerchie (Synergy Mortgage Group), Zoey Taylor (Riverside Millwork Group), Caitlin Cocchi (AD) and Haly Baran (AD Canada).
AD Canada Launches Women in Industry Network
The initiative aims at fostering the empowerment and development of women in underrepresented industries within AD Canada’s divisions.
Dec 3rd, 2021
Ad Logo E
Recapping AD's Industrial & Safety-Canada Division Supplier Summit
Over Nov. 15-19, the division's second 2021 Supplier Summit virtually reunited over 700 participants from member and supplier organizations.
Nov 29th, 2021
Safewaze 2022 Catalog Cover
Evergreen Marketing Adds Fall Protection Supplier SafeWaze
Concord, NC-based SafeWaze's relationship with Evergreen dates back to the late 1990s.
Nov 29th, 2021
Pt Work Force
PTDA's PT Work Force Raises $250K in 2021
Despite the challenges of the past year, the initiative gained solid financial support to assist employers with their staffing needs.
Nov 18th, 2021
Ad Hq
AD Member Sales Up Record 34% Through First 9 Months of 2021
Net distributions to its members were even better at up 41% from a year earlier.
Nov 1st, 2021
Pamela Kan giving her acceptance speech after receiving the Warren Pike Award at PTDA's 2021 Industry Summit on Oct. 22 in Atlanta, GA.
Bishop-Wisecarver President Pamela Kan Named PTDA Warren Pike Award Winner
Pamela Kan, who leads Bishop-Wisecarver and has been involved with the PTDA since 2003, received the prestigious award at the group's 2021 Industry Summit on Oct. 22.
Oct 27th, 2021
Ptda Ere
PTDA Names Winners of Wendy B. McDonald, Robert K. Callahan Awards
See who was named the recipient of two of the association's most prestigious awards.
Oct 22nd, 2021
Dpa Industrial Logo
DPA Adds 14 Distributors, 9 Suppliers to Industrial & Contractor Supply Group
See which companies have joined the buying group's Industrial & Contractor Supply group since the start of the year.
Oct 22nd, 2021