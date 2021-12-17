Recapping AD Canada’s Women in Industry Network Reaches New Heights

The initiative held an encore kickoff session during AD's recent virtual Industrial & Safety summit. Here's a recap.

Dec 17th, 2021
Affiliated Distributors (AD)
L-R, top to bottom): Network founder Caroline Ebeid kicked off the encore AD Canada Women in Industry session and hosted panelists Shelley Vallee-Ewing (Co-Founder at Women in HVACR Canada), Renee Lytle (CFO at E.B. Horsman & Son), Carol McGlogan (President & CEO at Electro-Federation Canada), Meena Bajwa (Country Senior Director - Marketing at Schneider Electric), Kaity Harper (AD Associate at AD Canada), Eric Tordjman (Co-Owner at Mercury Lighting), Diana Di Carlo (Sales & Operations Manager at Desco Plumbing & Heating Supply), Haly Baran (Marketing Coordinator at AD Canada), and Rob Dewar (President at AD Canada).
TORONTO — The AD Canada’s Women in Industry Network was introduced at the 2021 Summit Industrial & Safety – Canada. The network expanded its reach during a special encore kickoff session on Dec. 14, which brought together dozens of member and suppliers from all three AD Canada divisions. The objective is bold but achievable in uniting men and women seeking to make an impact by supporting the success and development of women in traditionally underrepresented industries.

The virtual event included two panel discussions featuring successful women and men from a myriad of fields and background — including Renee Lytle (CFO at E.B. Horsman & Son), Meena Bajwa (Country Senior Director - Marketing at Schneider Electric), Diana Di Carlo (Sales & Operations Manager at Desco Plumbing & Heating Supply), Haly Baran (Marketing Coordinator at AD Canada), Kaity Harper (AD Associate at AD Canada), Rob Dewar (President at AD Canada), Carol McGlogan (President & CEO at Electro-Federation Canada), Shelley Vallee-Ewing (Co-Founder at Women in HVACR Canada), and Eric Tordjman (Co-Owner at Mercury Lighting).

The topics of conversation ranged from the positive impacts of mentorship and actions partner organizations are taking to support diversity, equity and inclusion, to sharing personal stories of overcoming obstacles and relentlessly progressing toward breaking the ‘glass ceiling’.

AD Canada’s Women in Industry Network is a cross-divisional undertaking that is open to anyone from AD Canada’s member and supplier community looking to make a difference in advancing the achievement and growth of women in fields regarded as conventionally male-dominated. Rob Dewar, president at AD Canada, opened the session and reflected on how this initiative affects him personally.

“As AD Canada’s very first cross-divisional network group, the Women in Industry Network is meaningful for a multitude of reasons, however as a proud father of two sons and a daughter, this group impacts me on a very personal level,” said Dewar. “I will never accept anyone putting a barrier in front of my daughter that they wouldn’t put in front of my sons. With the continuation of groups and open discussions like these, I anticipate that we will see a day where those gender-biased blockades are eradicated.”

Spearheading change, one event at a time

With passion and persistence, AD Canada’s Marketing Program Specialist, Caroline Ebeid founded this important initiative, crediting her lifelong mantra of ‘dreaming big’ when asked what prompted the idea for the network. Following the event, she spoke on the overwhelmingly positive response the session received, and what is next for the network.

“We are elated that this additional kickoff session proved to be so impactful, and we are ecstatic that the conversations so deeply resonated with our audience,” said Ebeid. “With the support of members, suppliers, staff, and board members within the AD Canada community, we are very optimistic in our ability to instigate meaningful change in our industry. We look forward to bringing our network members additional impactful events, workshops, resources, and experiences—all with the committed objective of being conducive to chipping away at the ‘glass ceiling’”.

Additional launches coming soon

Next on the Women in Industry’s agenda, in 2022 the initiative eagerly anticipates the chance to host additional panel discussions, facilitate cocktail receptions, hold themed workshops, and bring participants impactful guest speakers. For additional information on the network, please reach out to Caroline Ebeid at cebeid@adhq.com.

