PTDA's PT Work Force Raises $250K in 2021

CHICAGO — As the employment landscape continued to change in 2021, more than ever, employers required resources and tools to seek, retain and support quality employees. For those in the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry, the need is even greater as companies look to build an essential workforce. The PT WORK Force initiative of the PTDA Foundation exists to develop programs to support the recruitment and retention efforts of PT/MC companies. Thanks to voluntary contributions from companies and individuals in 2021, $250,000 was collected to aid these efforts.

“Despite the challenges that emerged during the past 20 months, PT WORK Force consistently produced quality programs and resources to bolster the endeavors of those seeking to advance the PT/MC workforce,” says 2021 PTDA Foundation President Keith Nowak, MPT Drives, Inc. (Madison Heights, Mich.).

Across all job functions — warehouse workers to sales executives and beyond—greater support is needed for employers to grow and develop staff. With nearly 40 percent of PT/MC companies lacking a dedicated HR professional, managing recruitment and retention becomes a secondary job function for other staff. PT WORK Force presents employers with a range of opportunities to assist them — from insightful and relevant content on PTWORKForceBlog.org and webinars on topics like stress management to an engaging Industry Summit presentation and panel on finding right-fit employees.

“Wherever there is a demand, PT WORK Force addresses it,” adds Nowak. “One of the greatest needs today is counsel on how to onboard employees virtually. PT WORK Force answered by creating a guide to assist employers. Likewise, employers needing assistance drafting job postings can find examples through PT WORK Force resources. The PTDA Foundation continues to tap into the pulse of what PT/MC companies require to stock their HR toolbox.”

Learn more about the offerings available at PTWORKForce.org.

The PTDA Foundation, whose work is funded solely by generous donations, was founded in 1982 to enhance knowledge, education, professionalism and productivity within the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry. The Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation; contributions are tax deductible to the full amount allowed by law. For more information, visit ptda.org/Foundation.