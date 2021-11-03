Evergreen Marketing Pushes 2023 & 2024 Conferences to September

FARMERS BRANCH, TX — The Evergreen Marketing Group is excited to announce that the Board of Directors have approved the 2023 and 2024 Partnership Conference move to September.

“The move to fall dates of the year reflects an alignment of the strategic focus being placed on all aspects of our business,” stated Bill Ward, CEO of Evergreen.

The 2023 Partnership Conference is scheduled for September 19 through September 21 at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa in San Antonio, TX.

The 2024 Partnership Conference is scheduled for September 10 through September 12 at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa in San Antonio, TX.

*Note: The 2022 Partnership Conference is scheduled for April 5 through April 7 at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, FL.

The Evergreen Marketing Group is a member-owned cooperative founded in 1989 by six construction/industrial supply distributors. It currently consists of 50 distributors with more than 350 locations in the United States and Canada and has combined revenues of more than $4.5 billion dollars. The group is focused on driving growth and profitability of its Members and Preferred Suppliers through an on-going program of training & education, business development and partnering. Evergreen maintains a state-of-the-art 14,000 square foot training center in Farmer’s Branch, Texas and offers the industry’s only professional certification program for distributor sales and operations people. Evergreen Members are the leading distributors of tools, fasteners, concrete accessories and other construction/industrial products.

For more information, contact Chase Vandiver at 1-800-859-8733.