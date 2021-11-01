AD Member Sales Up Record 34% Through First 9 Months of 2021

WAYNE, PA — AD is reporting member sales in the first nine months of 2021 were $44 billion, an increase of 34 percent across its 13 divisions and three countries. Same-store sales were up 19 percent. Member companies' purchases from AD supplier partners grew 31 percent. Net distributions to its members were up 41 percent.

AD’s Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg underscored that these performance measures are a powerful illustration of the commitment the group’s members and supplier partners have to each other’s success and mutual growth.

Despite remarkable results, Weisberg assures members that the AD team is not resting on its laurels. “Every single day, we’re out there advocating for our members, negotiating for the best programs and imagining new programs and services to bring value to their businesses,” Weisberg said. “Just like our determined, purpose-driven independent members, we’re not about to let up now. We’ve got more mountains to climb.”