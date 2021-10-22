CINCINNATI, OH — The DPA Buying Group has welcomed 14 new distributor members to its industrial & contractor supply division: Contractors Supply of Central Florida, Inc. (Belleview, FL); Corbitt Safety Surplus (Sylacauga, AL); CW Supply and Logistics, LLC (Canal Winchester, OH);

Darrell Ifft (dba Fairbury Fastener & Supply (Fairbury, IL); Eastman Products (Indianapolis, IN); Empire Hardware & Machinery Co. (Auburn, NY); Metro Products, Inc. (Fridley, MN); Pioneer Products, Inc. (Mineola, NY); Radco Supply (Louisville, KY); Royal Brass & Hose (Knoxville, TN headquarters); Savage Surplus (Savage, MN); Southwestern Supply Company (Chandler, AZ); Stanley Industries, Inc. (Clawson, MI); Tri-J Tool and Fastener, Inc. (Grapevine, TX).

DPA has also added nine new preferred suppliers since the beginning of the year:

Alliance Hose & Rubber Co. (Elmhurst, IL); BESSEY Tools North America (Cambridge, ON); Bon Tool Co. (Gibsonia, PA); Energizer Canada (Mississauga, ON); Jobsite Caddy (Indianapolis, IN); Komelon USA (Waukesha, WI); Mi-T-M Corporation (Peosta, IA); Precision Staffing Services (Cincinnati, OH); Rust-Oleum Corporation (Vernon Hills, IL).

The DPA Buying Group is a North American buying and networking organization comprised of more than 1,100 distributors and 200 preferred suppliers in the Industrial, Janitorial, Safety, Public Safety, Packaging and Restoration product industries. For more information about The DPA Buying Group, please visit www.DPAIndustrial.com or call (800) 652-7826.