DPA Adds 14 Distributors, 9 Suppliers to Industrial & Contractor Supply Group

See which companies have joined the buying group's Industrial & Contractor Supply group since the start of the year.

Oct 22nd, 2021
Good Food Institute
Dpa Industrial Logo

CINCINNATI, OH — The DPA Buying Group has welcomed 14 new distributor members to its industrial & contractor supply division: Contractors Supply of Central Florida, Inc. (Belleview, FL); Corbitt Safety Surplus (Sylacauga, AL); CW Supply and Logistics, LLC (Canal Winchester, OH); 

Darrell Ifft (dba Fairbury Fastener & Supply (Fairbury, IL); Eastman Products (Indianapolis, IN);  Empire Hardware & Machinery Co. (Auburn, NY); Metro Products, Inc. (Fridley, MN); Pioneer Products, Inc.  (Mineola, NY); Radco Supply (Louisville, KY); Royal Brass & Hose (Knoxville, TN headquarters); Savage Surplus  (Savage, MN); Southwestern Supply Company (Chandler, AZ); Stanley Industries, Inc. (Clawson, MI);  Tri-J Tool and Fastener, Inc. (Grapevine, TX). 

DPA has also added nine new preferred suppliers since the beginning of the year:  

Alliance Hose & Rubber Co. (Elmhurst, IL); BESSEY Tools North America (Cambridge, ON); Bon Tool Co.  (Gibsonia, PA); Energizer Canada (Mississauga, ON); Jobsite Caddy (Indianapolis, IN); Komelon USA  (Waukesha, WI); Mi-T-M Corporation (Peosta, IA); Precision Staffing Services (Cincinnati, OH);  Rust-Oleum Corporation (Vernon Hills, IL). 

The DPA Buying Group is a North American buying and networking organization comprised of more than 1,100 distributors and 200 preferred suppliers in the Industrial, Janitorial, Safety, Public Safety, Packaging and Restoration product industries. For more information about The DPA Buying Group, please visit www.DPAIndustrial.com or call  (800) 652-7826. 

More in Associations
Ad Meeting
Recapping AD’s 2021 Bearings & PT Network Meeting
The Bearings & Power Transmission Division is expected to see total sales of $4.9 billion in 2021, an increase of 23% from 2020.
Oct 4th, 2021
Pt Work Force
PT WORK Force Boosts Resources to Support PT/MC Employers
Here's a recap of how PTDA's charitable arm has helped PT/MC employers over the past six months.
Sep 28th, 2021
About 300 participants attended AD's 5th annual eCommerce summit.
Recapping AD's 2021 eCommerce Summit
About 300 participants gathered for the in-person event, which spoke to a new trend among distributor members: more companies ready to harness next-level tools and accelerate their growth.
Sep 13th, 2021
Iwd Cae
IWDC Names New President for Sales & Vendor Management Among Other Staff Promotions
Keith Werkley now leads sales and vendor management at the welding distributors' cooperative.
Sep 9th, 2021
Evergreen
Evergreen Marketing Promotes Ward to CEO
William Ward has been Evergreen's EVP since September 2020 as a part of the succession plan of longtime CEO Kevin Higginbotham.
Aug 17th, 2021
Stafda Save The Date Card 607efed5cb973 60eee36f525eb
STAFDA Provides Update on Orlando Convention Safety Protocols
STAFDA reassures attendees and exhibitors that the event is very much "on", and gave updates on safety measures put in place.
Aug 16th, 2021
2021 Ad Six Month Report (1)
AD First Half Member Sales Up 30% From 2020
Net distributions to AD distributor members were even higher.
Aug 2nd, 2021
2021 Virtual Supplier Summit
Recapping AD's Industrial & Safety-Canada 2021 Spring Virtual Conference
The 10-day event brought together 90 distributor members and 105 suppliers for over 1,700 one-on-one meetings aimed at fostering networking and growth.
Jul 21st, 2021
Ibc Epicor Logos
IBC Adds Epicor Software as a Service Provider Partner
IBC members will have access to solutions to help scale and grow supported Epicor solutions including EDI, customer relationship management, inventory management and more.
Jul 20th, 2021
Iwdc Logoa 607997ea036fb
IWDC Sets New June Sales Record
The coop of welding distributors says it is "excited to raise the bar again."
Jul 19th, 2021
Summit Logo Ad
AD Summit on Finance, HR and IT Draws Record Attendance
The group also added a new track at this year's event.
Jul 19th, 2021
Stafda Save The Date Card 607efed5cb973
Famed Golfer Annika Sorenstam to Attend STAFDA 2021 Opening Party
The opening party will take place October 24th in Orlando.
Jul 14th, 2021