IWDC Names New President for Sales & Vendor Management Among Other Staff Promotions

Keith Werkley now leads sales and vendor management at the welding distributors' cooperative.

Sep 9th, 2021
IWDC
Iwd Cae

The IWDC has announced the promotion of Keith Werkley to Vice President of Sales & Vendor Management, effective Sept. 1.

WerkleyWerkleyKeith joined IWDC on March 31, 2016, and has played a key role in IWDC’s growth over the last five years. Moreover, as a key member of our Management Team, he has helped IWDC execute several strategic initiatives during his tenure: the launch of IWDC University – an online training platform; design and launch of our Strategic Account Management program, which Keith leads; build-out of our valuable Weldmark product line; expansion of our Distribution Center business including regional sales support and engaging vendor support of our Product Information Management program launched this February 2021.

In addition to his accomplishments and contributions, with IWDC’s recent organizational changes, Keith has also assumed responsibility for IWDC’s “Asset” category, which includes cylinders and tanks. Keith will work closely with our gas program leadership to ensure continued growth with our vendor partners in this important area.

In mid-August, IWDC announced a handful of other staffing promotions:

In our accounting department, reporting to Steve Sandler, IWDC Controller, Meghan Baker has been promoted to Senior Accounting Analyst and Kevin Kofoed has been promoted to Senior Accounting Manager. Meghan has been onboard over thirteen years and her responsibilities have expanded to include accounts payable, vendor invoice reconciliation, human resource support and most recently, rebate support. Kevin is a sixteen-year veteran of our accounting department and has done a terrific job supporting his team during our high growth pace. Invoicing processed by IWDC has grown over 60% during Kevin’s tenure and his attention to detail and response to customers is stellar.

In our operations department, reporting to Jon Ferrell, IWDC Distribution Center Operations Manager, Jeffrey Kinder has been promoted to Warehouse Manager and Adam Moore has been promoted to Purchasing Manager. Jeffrey joined us eleven years ago as a warehouse associate and has been a role model in work ethic and results. He was instrumental in helping set up our original Reno NV Distribution Center, has worked in every warehouse role and has most recently served as our Indianapolis warehouse supervisor. Adam joined us three years ago as a purchasing agent, bringing over seventeen years of production and warehouse operational experience including seven years working for another cooperative. He quickly absorbed the role and has taken on responsibility in pricing maintenance, our import processes and ERP data support for our Product Information Management (PIM) initiative.

The IWDC is a cooperative formed in 1994, which leverages the strengths of its independent welding distributor members across North America. IWDC Member companies collectively represent over $2.9B in sales, serving a wide range of industries. The common denominator is that these industries look to them for industrial, specialty, and medical gases as well as related equipment, hard goods, and consumables. End-use customers served by IWDC Members benefit from having the unparalleled expertise of a local Member distributor who has access to national-scale purchasing and marketing programs.


