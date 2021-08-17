Evergreen Marketing Promotes Ward to CEO

William Ward has been Evergreen's EVP since September 2020 as a part of the succession plan of longtime CEO Kevin Higginbotham.

Aug 17th, 2021
Evergreen Marketing
Evergreen

FARMERS BRANCH, TX — The Evergreen Marketing Group Board of Directors has named William W. Ward as Chief Executive Officer of the organization effective Sept. 1. Ward has been with Evergreen as Executive Vice President since September 2020 as a part of the succession plan of longtime CEO Kevin Higginbotham. Higginbotham will assume an executive officer role at Evergreen Marketing Group through his remaining tenure at the company.

WardWardWard has more than 30-years of sales, marketing, and executive operations experience in the industrial and construction marketplace. Prior to joining Evergreen Marketing Group, Ward served as Vice President of Sales and a member of the Executive Management Team for JPW Industries. While at JPW, Ward also served on the Evergreen Supplier Advisory Council. Ward’s broad industry experience includes progressively more responsible positions at Walter Meier Mfg, Intertape Polymer Group, Streamlight, Inc., Standard Abrasives Inc. and Cooper Industries.

“Kevin has been key to the transition process over the past year,” said Ward. “He will continue as a trusted advisor with our team in Farmers Branch, TX and the entire Evergreen Marketing Group.”

“I am confident in our strategic direction in 2021 and beyond,” continued Ward. “We have numerous initiatives underway that the Board of Directors and Evergreen Supplier Advisory Committee has fully embraced to ensure Evergreen’s ‘Best in Class’ reputation.”

“I am very pleased with our appointment of William Ward to the CEO position. With today’s announcement, our board acknowledges the value of Bill moving into this position while Kevin remains full time on the staff,” said Joe Wesel, Chairman of Evergreen. “The legacy and tremendous growth under the direction of Kevin is acknowledged and appreciated by every member of the Evergreen Family. Bill will continue to move forward on several new initiatives including a focused strategic plan that includes both Members and Preferred Suppliers.”

The Evergreen Marketing Group is a member-owned cooperative founded in 1989 by six construction/industrial supply distributors. It currently consists of 50 distributors with more than 350 locations in the United States and Canada and has combined revenues of more than $3.5 billion dollars. The group is focused on driving growth and profitability of its Members and Preferred Suppliers through an on-going program of training & education, business development and partnering. Evergreen maintains a state-of-the-art 11,000 square foot training center in Farmer’s Branch, Texas and offers the industry’s only professional certification program for distributor sales and operations people. Evergreen Members are the leading distributors of tools, fasteners, concrete accessories and other construction/industrial products.

