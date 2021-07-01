ISA Announces 2021-2022 Board of Directors

See the latest group responsible for the development of ISA’s strategic direction while overseeing a series of initiatives.

Jul 1st, 2021
Industrial Supply Association
Adobe Stock 365857177 Modified

The Industrial Supply Association has announced its New Board of Directors, effective July 1.

ISA’s Board of Directors is a dynamic group of volunteer leaders dedicated to anticipating and serving the needs of ISA’s member companies (Distributors, Manufacturers, and Independent Manufacturer Representatives). Directors contribute knowledge, time, and experience and are responsible for the development of ISA’s strategic direction while overseeing a series of initiatives focused on the advancement of the Industry and ISA.

“I am pleased to announce Maria Ford as Chair of ISA’s Board of Directors as well as 5 new directors joining our board,” said Edward Gerber – President and CEO of ISA. “We are thrilled with the level of talent, experience, and knowledge our directors bring to ISA. Also, we are especially proud of the progress we have made building diversity into our board structure including individuals representing companies of various sizes, ownership structure, and products/service models offered.” said Gerber.

ISA’s board consists of 13 members, including an executive committee and directors.

Executive Chairs:

  • Chair – Maria Ford, President of Commercial Sales & Marketing, Stanley Black & Decker
  • Vice Chair – David Ruggles, President, Martin Industrial Supply
  • Treasurer – Rob Keenan, President, Seco Tools
  • Secretary – Joyce Lansdale, Vice President, National Accounts, Vallen
  • Director / IMR EC Advisor – Robert Cutler, President, Cutler Industrial Sales
  • Immediate Past Chair – Jeff Bigelow, President, Hubbard Supply

Directors:

  • Greg Polli, Senior VP, Product Management & Global Sourcing, MSC Industrial Supply
  • Carrie Kessel, Chief Operating Officer, MAHAR
  • Jayne Millard, Executive Chairman, Turtle & Hughes
  • Angie Sheehan, President, Werner Co- North America
  • Larry Lynott, Vice President, Industrial Channel – U.S. & Canada, 3M Safety & Industrial Business Group
  • Rafael Astacio, President, PFERD
  • Keith Mudge, Vice President of Sales – Americas, Kennametal

“I am excited to welcome five engaging new members to the board,” said Maria Ford, Chair of ISA’s Board of Directors and ISA’s Foundation. Their expertise will greatly add to the board’s perspective as we continue to shape ISA member benefits and lead the channel forward in new and innovative ways.”

To see the new ISA Board of Directors 2021-2022 click here

ISA board members are drivers and change-agents committed to advancing ISA’s mission of providing leading strategies and tools needed for member companies to stay relevant throughout industry change. Interested in serving on the board? Submit your application of interest here

