Here's How PTDA's PT Work Force is Supporting PT/MC Employers

See how the initiative provides resources to support power transmission/motion control employers in their recruitment and retention efforts as they navigate a new world of work post-pandemic.

Jun 21st, 2021
PTDA
Pt Work Force

CHICAGO — The PTDA Foundation, through its PT WORK Force initiative, provides resources to support power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) employers in their recruitment and retention efforts as they navigate a new world of work post-pandemic. In fact, it’s more important than ever to have the right people on the team to take advantage of future growth opportunities. All the resources can be accessed, free of charge, at PTWORKForce.org.

PT WORK Force is helping employers:  

  • Stand out as the employer of choice with proven strategies from the PT WORK Force webinar, Winning the Labor War: Finding and Keeping Good People in Uncertain Times.
  • Thrive in a remote work environment with tips from the PT WORK Force webinar, Maximizing Your Remote Work Environment.
  • Determine what students are looking for in an employer. Four students from Georgia Tech University shared their work expectations. A summary of their insights from the Building Your Workforce student panel session is available.
  • Evaluate if employers’ compensation and benefit packages meet the needs of today’s employees—especially post-pandemic. The PT/MC Compensation and Benefit Ideas for 2021 and Beyond resource reveals what employees are looking for in a contemporary benefits package.
  • Promote the value of the industry and the work we do in order to attract new talent. PT WORK Force supports the Manufacturing Day as just one way for employers to get exposure for their company within the community.

Additional resources currently in development include updated job descriptions that reflect remote working needs and diverse skill set requirements and a Virtual Onboarding Resource.

Ptda FoundationThe PTDA Foundation, whose work is funded solely by donations, was founded in 1982 to champion education, outreach and research initiatives relevant to the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry that enhance the knowledge and/or professionalism and productivity for industry stakeholders. The Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation; contributions are tax deductible to the full amount allowed by law.

For a complete list of donors, visit ptda.org/FoundationSupport.

More in Associations
178 Save The Date Card W Details Full
STAFDA Shares Info on Orlando Convention Workshops, Speakers
Returning to an in-person event, STAFDA's Oct. 24-26 convention includes six total 90-minute workshops, including four on the first day.
May 26th, 2021
I Stock 1208604811
NAW Leads Distributor Groups in Opposition to Proposed Tax Hikes
The coalition says raising taxes on corporations and other businesses would hurt the US economy that is rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 26th, 2021
Bpt 2021 Nam Image
Recapping AD's Bearings & PT North American Meeting
A record 364 attendees from 165 member distributors and suppliers engaged in virtual networking and investing in growth-focused relationships.
May 5th, 2021
Unnamed
NAW-NFL Vaccination Partnership Surpasses $500K in Donations
Numerous major distributors, including a handful of ID Big 50 companies, helped to donate critical PPE and other supplies.
May 4th, 2021
Ad Safsd4
AD Member Sales Grew 14% in Q1
Purchases by member companies from AD supplier partners were up 16%.
May 3rd, 2021
Ad Adfga
AD Earns 3rd Straight Philadelphia Top Workplace Award
The honor is based upon an anonymous survey measuring drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization.
Apr 28th, 2021
Save The Date Card
STAFDA Unveils 2021 Convention Association Speaker
Learn Who Will Help Headline the General Session for STAFDA's 45th annual convention & trade show, to be held Oct.24-26 in Orlando.
Apr 20th, 2021
Iwdc Logoa
IWDC Members' Set Single-Month Spending Record in March
It smashed the Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative's previous May 2019 record by nearly 4 percent.
Apr 16th, 2021
Amt Sdfa
AMT Elects New Board Leadership, Chairman
See who leads the Association for Manufacturing Technology in 2021-2022
Apr 13th, 2021
Evergreen
Evergreen Marketing Group Honors its Distributors & Suppliers of the Year
See which companies earned the cooperative's top honors.
Apr 12th, 2021
Ad Afasfd
AD Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer
Marty McLaughlin will collaborate with AD's members and boards in identifying new areas of added value.
Apr 4th, 2021
Asgdf
Milwaukee Tool, Associated Builders Form Jobsite Supply Partnership
Through the exclusive partnership, Milwaukee Tool will provide ABC chapters and contractor members with jobsite solutions.
Mar 31st, 2021