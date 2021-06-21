Here's How PTDA's PT Work Force is Supporting PT/MC Employers

CHICAGO — The PTDA Foundation, through its PT WORK Force initiative, provides resources to support power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) employers in their recruitment and retention efforts as they navigate a new world of work post-pandemic. In fact, it’s more important than ever to have the right people on the team to take advantage of future growth opportunities. All the resources can be accessed, free of charge, at PTWORKForce.org.

PT WORK Force is helping employers:

Stand out as the employer of choice with proven strategies from the PT WORK Force webinar, Winning the Labor War: Finding and Keeping Good People in Uncertain Times.

Thrive in a remote work environment with tips from the PT WORK Force webinar, Maximizing Your Remote Work Environment.

Determine what students are looking for in an employer. Four students from Georgia Tech University shared their work expectations. A summary of their insights from the Building Your Workforce student panel session is available.

Evaluate if employers’ compensation and benefit packages meet the needs of today’s employees—especially post-pandemic. The PT/MC Compensation and Benefit Ideas for 2021 and Beyond resource reveals what employees are looking for in a contemporary benefits package.

Promote the value of the industry and the work we do in order to attract new talent. PT WORK Force supports the Manufacturing Day as just one way for employers to get exposure for their company within the community.

Additional resources currently in development include updated job descriptions that reflect remote working needs and diverse skill set requirements and a Virtual Onboarding Resource.

The PTDA Foundation, whose work is funded solely by donations, was founded in 1982 to champion education, outreach and research initiatives relevant to the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry that enhance the knowledge and/or professionalism and productivity for industry stakeholders. The Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation; contributions are tax deductible to the full amount allowed by law.

