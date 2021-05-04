NAW-NFL Vaccination Partnership Surpasses $500K in Donations

WASHINGTON, DC — The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) and wholesaler-distributors across the country today announced its partnership supporting NFL Stadium Vaccination Sites surpassed $500,000 in donations of critical personal protective equipment and other supplies. Dozens of wholesaler-distributors have donated supplies to seven NFL teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.

The NAW partnership has donated more than 1,000,000 gloves, 700,000 wipes, 2,000 gallons of sanitizer, and nearly 60,000 face masks and shields.

“Wholesaler-distributors have not only kept the economy moving throughout the pandemic, but today they are generously supporting efforts to help Americans get vaccinated,” NAW CEO Eric Hoplin said. “We are proud to be a part of the NFL’s effort that has vaccinated more than two million Americans. Whether it is at a nearby NFL stadium or a local clinic, we continue to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated to help move our country forward.”

Participating wholesaler-distributors:

Accelerate360

Benco Dental

Building Materials Distributors

Bunzl USA

Cameron Ashley Building Products

Clock Medical

COE Distributing

Competitive Choice

Concordance Healthcare Solutions

Ferguson

Grainger

HD Supply

Henry Schein

Hillyard, Inc.

Imperial Beverage

Kimball Midwest

Millcraft

MSC Industrial Supply Co.

Patterson Companies Inc.

Piedmont Plastics

PolymerShapes

ScanSource

Seitz

Uline

