NAW-NFL Vaccination Partnership Surpasses $500K in Donations

Numerous major distributors, including a handful of ID Big 50 companies, helped to donate critical PPE and other supplies.

May 4th, 2021
NAW
WASHINGTON, DC — The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) and wholesaler-distributors across the country today announced its partnership supporting NFL Stadium Vaccination Sites surpassed $500,000 in donations of critical personal protective equipment and other supplies.  Dozens of wholesaler-distributors have donated supplies to seven NFL teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.

The NAW partnership has donated more than 1,000,000 gloves, 700,000 wipes, 2,000 gallons of sanitizer, and nearly 60,000 face masks and shields.

“Wholesaler-distributors have not only kept the economy moving throughout the pandemic, but today they are generously supporting efforts to help Americans get vaccinated,” NAW CEO Eric Hoplin said. “We are proud to be a part of the NFL’s effort that has vaccinated more than two million Americans. Whether it is at a nearby NFL stadium or a local clinic, we continue to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated to help move our country forward.”

Participating wholesaler-distributors:

  • Accelerate360
  • Benco Dental
  • Building Materials Distributors
  • Bunzl USA
  • Cameron Ashley Building Products
  • Clock Medical
  • COE Distributing
  • Competitive Choice
  • Concordance Healthcare Solutions
  • Ferguson
  • Grainger
  • HD Supply
  • Henry Schein
  • Hillyard, Inc.
  • Imperial Beverage
  • Kimball Midwest
  • Millcraft
  • MSC Industrial Supply Co.
  • Patterson Companies Inc.
  • Piedmont Plastics
  • PolymerShapes
  • ScanSource
  • Seitz
  • Uline

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) is the national voice of the wholesale distribution industry in Washington, DC. NAW provides high value to its members and the wholesale distribution industry by advocating the interests of distribution companies before the government; providing groundbreaking, distribution-specific research and strategic management best practices via conferences, publications and webinars; and providing leading-edge products and services highly valued by industry peers. Learn more.

