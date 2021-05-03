AD Member Sales Grew 14% in Q1

Purchases by member companies from AD supplier partners were up 16%.

May 3rd, 2021
Affiliated Distributors (AD)
Mike Hockett/Industrial Distribution

WAYNE, PA — AD is reporting member sales in the first quarter of 2021 were $12.7 billion, an increase of 14% across its 13 divisions and three countries. Same-store sales were up 6%. Purchases by member companies from AD supplier partners were up 16%. Net distributions to its members were up 19%.

Ad 2021 3 Month Report Graphic“The AD community had an excellent start to 2021,” AD’s Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg said. “The positive momentum that began in the back half of 2020 continued into this quarter, leaving us bullish for the balance of this year. Where there are areas of risk, particularly related to supply and demand imbalances, we’ve been impressed, for the most part, with how AD suppliers are treating their long-time channel partners.”

AD is the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale buying group in North America. AD provides independent distributors and manufacturers of construction and industrial products with support and resources that accelerate growth. AD's 850-plus independent member-owners span 13 divisions in the U.S., Mexico and Canada with annual sales exceeding $45 billion. AD’s 13 divisions cover industries including electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials.

