NAHAD Convention Moves From San Diego to Scottsdale

The annual event was previously pushed back from April to June 12-15, and now has a new venue.

Mar 30th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Two months after announcing delayed dates for its 2021 convention, NAHAD — The Association for Hose and Accessories Distribution — said Monday that it has changed the location of the event from San Diego, CA to Scottsdale, AZ.

The annual event was moved from its original April 10-13 dates in San Diego, and it will now be held June 12-15 at The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess resort. Registration is now open here.

"Going through 2020 without seeing the NAHAD community, and after completely planning the Convention in Atlantis, was… difficult, to say the least," wrote Jessica Hauser Forte, vice president of client experience at event organizer Seven12 Management." Thank you for your patience, flexibility and understanding as we’ve worked through decisions NAHAD has never had to make before."

Molly Alton Mullins announced the location and venue change in a video posted Tuesday:

"I remember planning NAHAD 2020 with Molly Alton Mullins, discussing speakers and content, putting pieces together like a puzzle so NAHAD members got exactly what they needed from their attendance. We were looking so forward to our program, and then completely shattered when we had to cancel the 2020 Convention. Luckily, our incredible speakers and industry experts were able to work with us and agreed to keep the same great program in 2021!" Hauser Forte said.

Hauser Forte added: "I can’t wait to share this year’s educational program with you: from a much-needed, and presumably uplifting, economic report with Alex Chausovsky of ITR Economics, to sharpening your connection skills with Ryan Avery, and understanding and working through generational divides in your workplace with Jeff Havens. A distributor workshop focusing on AI and B2B distribution with industry expert Ian Heller is sure to help our distributors prepare for emerging competitors and technologies. And, our showstopper and keynote presentation with Herm Edwards will enrich the leader you are and help you capitalize on your team."

