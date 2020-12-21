Recapping IBC's 2021 Virtual Conference & Awards

Get the key highlights of the buying group's month-long national conference and learn who took home the annual awards.

Dec 21st, 2020
IBC
Nc2020 Looking Forward Logo Virtual

EAST GRANBY, CT — IBC hosted its annual national conference on Oct. 15 - Nov. 13 for its distributor members and supplier partners. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, IBC stakeholders gathered virtually for networking, educational sessions, relationship-building and sharing of best practices for growing their businesses.

Ron Nuñez, IBC’s President & COO, said the theme of this year’s meeting – Looking Forward to Tomorrow – underscored IBC’s mission to help its members build successful businesses by providing the scale, resources, and innovation they need to compete in these turbulent times, and more importantly, the uncertainties of “tomorrow.” Nuñez went on to say, “I am in awe of the challenges that businesses throughout our country have endured. What really comes to mind is the resilience, strength and creativity of our members and supplier partners. Never before has a time come when working closer together has become more important.”

In the kickoff address, Nuñez outlined the group’s latest initiatives including IBC Connects and Product Information Management (PIM). IBC Connects, IBC’s central billing platform, now supports electronic purchase orders and acknowledgements in addition to invoices and payments. “IBC is the first group in our space to offer a true end-to-end, 100 percent electronic purchase order to payment system. We are making it easier to conduct business while reducing transactional cost within our network,” Nuñez explained. PIM is IBC’s initiative to build a centralized database of rich-content, imaged, digital supplier data. “This is the perfect project for a group’s involvement. Instead of multiple distributors harvesting and managing the same data, IBC does the heavy lifting, streamlining the effort and making it more efficient for all,” Nuñez added.

Following the kickoff, Ian Heller of Distribution Strategy Group delivered a keynote on critical trends in industrial distribution where he discussed the typical independent distributor’s preparedness for the end-user’s evolving e-commerce and website expectations, third party e-commerce sites, the need for evolution of the traditional distributor field sales force and what is happening to a distributor’s traditional value proposition to end-users and manufacturers in a market being infiltrated by online retailers.

Each week throughout the conference, IBC recognized distributors and suppliers who represented outstanding growth and engagement within the group. IBC proudly acknowledged the following distributors and suppliers:

2020 IBC Distributor of the Year

  • Geisler Company

2020 IBC Supplier of the Year

  • JPW Industries, Inc.

Purchase Power Awards

  • Haggard & Stocking
  • Productivity, Inc.
  • Aronson-Campbell Industrial Supply Inc.

Sales Excellence Awards

  • YG-1 Tool Company JPW Industries, Inc. ORS Nasco

SAMMY Award

  • McAuliffe's Industrial LLC

Pedal to the Metal Award

  • Tech Service Products, Inc.

Knowledge is Power Award

  • Ryan Rhoads, Haggard & Stocking

Knowledge is Power Award

  • Haggard & Stocking

The conference also featured “Round Robin” business-building meetings between IBC members and suppliers, a series of learning tracks including Product Information Management (PIM), automating supplier PO’s & payables, effective supplier recruitment & retention, IBC’s National Contract program, and IBC members buying together through bulk buys & importing. The conference also included a panel discussion, “Navigating the Next Normal”, featuring an IBC distributor, supplier, and staff member discussing how well are distributors positioned to meet the needs of a rapidly changing business environment.

 

About IBC IBC is an industrial buying group and provider of MROP supply chain solutions. Our members are independent distributors with locations in the U.S. plus parts of Mexico and the Caribbean. Ensuring independent distributors' perpetual value to the industrial supply chain is the core of our mission. We vigorously pursue and create cost-effective, innovative solutions that streamline our members’ operational efficiencies, nurture their supplier relationships and foster enduring customer satisfaction. Our channel partners are leading suppliers of brand name industrial products. In addition to providing a full complement of buying group services to our distributor members and supplier partners, IBC negotiates and manages national procurement contracts with end-user manufacturers. IBC is a Hispanic Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

More in Associations
Ptda Ere
PTDA Gains 3 New Members
They include one distributor, one manufacturer and one associate member..
Dec 7th, 2020
Stafdaceo
5 Minutes with ID: STAFDA CEO Georgia Foley
Georgia Foley stops by to chat about how STAFDA managed to pivot its annual convention to a virtual format and what she's hearing from members regarding the economic outlook.
Dec 7th, 2020
Ad Safsd4
AD Appoints New Leader for Bearings & PT Division
Former P.T. International CEO Darin Davenport takes over leadership of AD's Bearings & Power Transmission on Dec. 28.
Dec 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1217645056
Editorial: Buying Groups a Balm Amid Distributors' Pandemic Pains
ID editor Anna Wells recaps her recent discussions with four prominent industrial distribution buying groups and the value of their resources.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Buying Groups
A Group Effort: Industrial Buying Groups Discuss Their Increased Role
Leaders from the industry’s top buying groups weigh in on the unique pressures of the pandemic, and how their member companies are fighting back.
Nov 30th, 2020
Virtual Anaheim Postcard Front
STAFDA Hosts Virtual Convention, Elects New Officers
Get a recap of the group's virtual annual convention, held Nov. 9-10, during which new elected leadership was announced.
Nov 17th, 2020
Ptda Foundation
PT/MC Industry Contributes Over $212K to PTDA Foundation in 2020
Resources such as PTWORKForceBlog.org are just one of the programs made possible by contributors.
Nov 12th, 2020
Ad Adfga
AD Pushes Growth During Industrial & Safety-US Virtual Meeting
The virtual AD event hosted nearly 250 member distributors and suppliers from Oct. 26-29.
Nov 10th, 2020
Ad Safsd
AD Holds Virtual Events for Bearings & PT, Industrial & Safety-Canada Members
See recaps for AD's two recent virtually-hosted events, which included over 300 attending distributor members and supplier partners.
Nov 4th, 2020
Ad Delta Merger Agreement Imagee
AD Merging With PVF Group Delta Distributors on Jan. 1
AD says the deal will bring collective member sales in its PVF Division to over $11 billion.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Ad Afasfd
AD Sees Signs of Stabilization Despite Modest Member Declines
Nine-month sales for AD's Industrial and Safety members were down 9 percent, while total AD member sales were down 2 percent.
Nov 2nd, 2020
122181215 3965169463498568 6653991049464398867 O
Recapping NetPlus Alliance's 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting & Awards
NetPlus hosted 550 distributor and supplier attendees from more than 230 companies during the two-week event.
Oct 30th, 2020