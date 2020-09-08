NetPlus' 2020 Annual Meeting Goes Virtual

LOCKPORT, NY — After careful consideration, NetPlus Alliance, a North American industrial and contractor supplies buying group, is embracing digital solutions with their move to a Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting, and a new partnership with BlueVolt to offer robust online training to its members.

“2020 will mark the first time in seven years that NetPlus has not held an in-person Annual Meeting, however our goal to bring NetPlus distributors and suppliers together for mutual growth remains unchanged. Our members will engage and plan with their key NetPlus vendors through virtual one-on-one meetings, networking and live webinars,” said NetPlus Alliance President Jennifer Murphy.

The partnership between NetPlus and BlueVolt, an industry-leading Learning Management System platform, has enabled NetPlus to host its Annual Meeting virtually.

The Virtual Annual Meeting – themed Champions of Change, Season 7 – will engage viewers with content designed to help attendees plan for a robust return in 2021. The event will be held on Oct. 12-23, 2020, with distributors and suppliers participating in scheduled virtual meetings and will feature on-demand and live events covering a wide range of topics including best practices, technology and enhancing channel partnerships.

For ongoing comprehensive learning solutions, the NetPlus Academy powered by BlueVolt will provide members with online product- and brand-specific education offered by NetPlus Alliance preferred suppliers, as well as analytics on their employees’ course completions.

“NetPlus is grateful to our supplier partners, DeWALT, JPW and Milwaukee Tools, that were excited to provide online education to our members, and quick to jump on board with the NetPlus-BlueVolt platform. It will continue to be a key focus of mine to provide content and education that will help to develop the next generation of leaders in our industry,” Murphy said.

For additional information on NetPlus education and training opportunities, visit the NetPlus Academy page.

NetPlus Alliance builds relationships and provides opportunities for the advancement of member companies for their long-term success in the supply chain. With more than 100 years of combined industrial distribution experience, NetPlus Alliance negotiates improved pricing, rebates and terms with more than 170 manufacturers on behalf of more than 380 industrial and contractor supplies distributor members. Our members drive market growth and profitability through stronger channel partnerships, financial incentives, progressive marketing, joint sales planning, training programs and business best practices. Learn more about NetPlus Alliance at netplusalliance.com or call 716-438-2014.