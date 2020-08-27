PTDA Industry Summit Goes Virtual, Oct. 21-23

CHICAGO — Registration is now open for the PTDA Virtual Industry Summit to be held Oct. 21-23. The Virtual Industry Summit will provide the high-quality networking and education experience PTDA members have come to expect at the live event. In addition, this year, the Virtual Industry Summit is open to distributors and manufacturers in the power transmission/motion control industry that have not yet committed to PTDA membership.

During this unique event, participants have ample opportunity for networking in a virtual lounge that mimics a cocktail party environment. They can move from table to table, having small group discussions using video. Formal networking is also included. As PTDA members have had limited opportunities to meet in-person this year, the virtual MD-IDEX provides participants with one-on-one pre-scheduled, private video appointments.

The highest caliber of professional knowledge sharing sets the PTDA Virtual Industry Summit apart from other industry events. Participants can:

Share ideas and solutions in community conversations focused on four hot industry topics.

Learn from a panel of students and faculty from the H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering program from Georgia Institute of Technology about building their workforce.

Understand how the salesperson of tomorrow needs to adapt to meet never-ending changing customer needs with insights from Indian River Consulting’s Mike Marks.

Plan for the future with economic insights from Alan Beaulieu of ITR Economics.

“I always look forward to connecting with my industry peers and gaining new knowledge that I can implement at my business when I attend the Industry Summit. This is needed more than ever this year as we are all working through the challenges of the past few months and anticipating what may come,” said Brian Davis, executive vice president and COO at B & D Industrial and PTDA Board President.

For more information about the Virtual Industry Summit, please visit ptda.org/IndustrySummit and follow the meeting on Twitter at #PTDA20IS. Not a PTDA member but interested in attending? Contact Brenda Holt at bholt@ptda.org for information on how you can benefit from the networking the Virtual Industry Summit provides.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $16 billion in sales and span over 2,500 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.