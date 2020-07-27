B&D Industrial Joins AD's Industrial and Safety Division

The distributor was one of the founding members of the AD Bearings and Power Transmission division in 2015.

Jul 27th, 2020
B&D Industrial
B&amp;d Industrial

NORCROSS, GA — AD is a member-owned organization of independent distributors like B&D Industrial that have joined together to leverage economies of scale, first-in-class brands, and a people-first approach to servicing industry.

B&D was one of the founding members of the AD Bearings and Power Transmission division in 2015. Recently, B&D, always looking to expand its relationship with AD, joined the Industrial & Safety Division to enhance its regional presence in industrial and safety products greatly.

AD is in North America's largest marketing/buying group for construction and industrial supplies and has been servicing these markets for nearly 40 years. Tim Babcock, Director of AD Member Development, states, "We are excited to welcome B&D Industrial into the Industrial & Safety US Division of AD. B&D Industrial has a long history of success across multiple industries. AD's multi-divisional approach, along with B&D Industrial's focus on multi-market segments, made this a perfect fit."

B&D dramatically values the AD relationship and the diversity of the AD vendors and benefit offerings.

"B&D Industrial's membership in AD's Bearings and Power Transmission division has brought immense value to our organization as well as our customers," said Ben Nationa, B&D executive vice president. "The next logical step was to enhance our product offering to our customers via new supplier relationships through the Industrial and Safety Division,."

AD's motto is "Together, we win" is an appropriate motto for B&D's new venture partnered with AD in the industrial and safety products space.

More in Associations
Net Plus New Website
NetPlus Alliance Launches Updated Website
The updated site was designed to help distributors and suppliers access resources for growth in challenging times.
Jul 14th, 2020
Isa Logoaasdf
ISA Announces New Board of Directors
See the 13 board members leading ISA into 2020-2021.
Jul 1st, 2020
Evergreen
Evergreen Elects New Board, Supplier Council
See who leads the industrial distributor/supplier cooperative into 2020-2021.
Jun 30th, 2020
Stafda Logo 5ddc12adb569d
STAFDA Announces Safety Precautions for Nov. Convention
The Nov. 8 convention is scheduled to take place with added safety measures.
Jun 19th, 2020
Ad Webinar
AD Webinar Examines Paycheck Protection Program
The recent event was hosted by AD’s CFO Drew Moyer and featured a panel of legal authorities from Dentons.
Jun 15th, 2020
Virtual Meetings V2a
AD's Fall Meetings Go Virtual
AD’s virtual meetings will include member and supplier business updates and strategic supplier briefings.
Jun 8th, 2020
Pt Work Force
PTDA Expands PT WORK Force Resources
A new blog, enhanced descriptions for job openings and new recruitment/retention tips are just some of the added offerings.
Jun 4th, 2020
Asgasdg
Fastener Fair USA Postponed to March 2021
Initially optimistic that the event could be held in late July in Charlotte, NC, the event is now moved to March 23-25 in Cleveland.
May 22nd, 2020
Nahada
NAHAD Extends Board Members' Tenure Another Year
The decision is a result of NAHAD having to cancel its annual convention for the first time ever.
May 15th, 2020
Ad Safsd
AD Member Sales Grew 2% in Q1
More than two-thirds of members saw increase in customer online activity and orders.
May 1st, 2020
Net Plusa
NetPlus Distributes 2019 Rebate Early
The buying group accelerated the first round of its 2019 rebate to distributors to help them navigate uncertainty from COVID-19.
Apr 28th, 2020
Keith Mantis 2a
Obit: Industry Veteran Keith Mantis
See Evergreen Marketing's obituary for Kevin Mantis, who founded Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply and helped lead Evergreen for decades.
Apr 22nd, 2020