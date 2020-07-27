B&D Industrial Joins AD's Industrial and Safety Division

NORCROSS, GA — AD is a member-owned organization of independent distributors like B&D Industrial that have joined together to leverage economies of scale, first-in-class brands, and a people-first approach to servicing industry.

B&D was one of the founding members of the AD Bearings and Power Transmission division in 2015. Recently, B&D, always looking to expand its relationship with AD, joined the Industrial & Safety Division to enhance its regional presence in industrial and safety products greatly.

AD is in North America's largest marketing/buying group for construction and industrial supplies and has been servicing these markets for nearly 40 years. Tim Babcock, Director of AD Member Development, states, "We are excited to welcome B&D Industrial into the Industrial & Safety US Division of AD. B&D Industrial has a long history of success across multiple industries. AD's multi-divisional approach, along with B&D Industrial's focus on multi-market segments, made this a perfect fit."

B&D dramatically values the AD relationship and the diversity of the AD vendors and benefit offerings.

"B&D Industrial's membership in AD's Bearings and Power Transmission division has brought immense value to our organization as well as our customers," said Ben Nationa, B&D executive vice president. "The next logical step was to enhance our product offering to our customers via new supplier relationships through the Industrial and Safety Division,."

AD's motto is "Together, we win" is an appropriate motto for B&D's new venture partnered with AD in the industrial and safety products space.